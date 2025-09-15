The 11th annual Clarkton Lions Club Strides walk is set for Saturday, Sept. 20 beginning from the parking lot adjacent to First Baptist Church at 10233 North College Street. Proceeds are donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Registration for the 5k (3 mile) walk will begin at 8 a.m. and the walk will start at 8:30 a.m. Fee is $5 to walk or $15, which includes an event T-shirt.

The leisurely 2-lap walk runs through quiet Clarkton neighborhoods and is a way for people of all ages to exercise while helping in the fight against diabetes.

Lions Clubs throughout the world organize Strides events in their communities to heighten awareness of diabetes and its complications and to provide information on preventing and managing the disease.

The Clarkton Lions Club recently celebrated its 75th anniversary. The club meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. each month inside the Clarkton Fire Department on Peach Street. Anyone interested in joining or wants information about the club is invited to attend a meeting.