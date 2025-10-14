Hosted at the Cape Fear Winery by the Bladen County Republican Party, Whatley challenged the attendees by hammering home his positions on several current, and very significant, political issues of the day.

ELIZABETHTOWN – Despite a relentless downpour of rain, North Carolina candidate for the U.S. Senate, Michael Whatley, made an aggressive campaign Meet ‘n Greet stop in Bladen County this past Saturday.

Hosted at the Cape Fear Winery by the Bladen County Republican Party, Whatley challenged the attendees by hammering home his positions on several current, and very significant, political issues of the day. Several attendees put Whatley on the spot, and asked very pointed questions about trending news topics, such as immigration issues, ICE investigations, and support for local law enforcement operations across North Carolina. Whatley responded by clearly pointing out some of the specific points of NC state law, and Federal law, both of which specifically addresses what the state and Federal governments are allowed to do. Through a very charged and spirited conversation, Whatley offered the crowd some blunt comparisons between what the Trump administration is doing, versus what former Governor Roy Cooper did, and how our current Governor, Josh Stein, is addressing illegal immigration issues.

Whatley touched on other key points that affect our southeastern area as well, such as the farming and agricultural industry, the current condition of our roads and infrastructure, and, in particular, how his policies and approach to political leadership stacks up against former NC governor Roy Cooper. On that subject, Whatley articulated a concise explanation of the differences between his own principled and very conservative approach to policy and political issues, versus Cooper’s provably radical, and—shall we say—dysfunctional and liberal approach, which did not—and will not—serve North Carolina well.

Attendees took very careful note of Whatley’s explanations, and were strongly in agreement with his analysis and perspectives. The bottom line for attendees was that they strongly expect their Senate candidate to have a common-sense, principled, and morally defensible position for all policy decisions, whether on matters local, national or international. Bladen Republicans are eager to become more politically involved, and judging from the strongly positive reaction to Michael Whatley’s Meet ‘n Greet with them, Bladen Republicans are especially determined to become better informed about who the candidates are as well.