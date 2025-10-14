A huge portion of the turtle’s shell was missing as he was found floating in White Lake. Most likely, the yellow-bellied slider had gotten too close to a boat propellor or perhaps another water vehicle as he was close to death when found.

White Lake would officially like to introduce “GAP” to the world. He is a turtle who was rescued from a boating accident on the lake and was floating near shore, waiting to die. That didn’t happen under Stephen Smith’s watch as he rescued the turtle.

WHITE LAKE – Every October, volunteers gather at the Marina at White Lake, to clutch garbage bags, protective gloves and gripper tongs. This year a special guest-star was introduced to the world in a kind of… homecoming.

Given assigned blocks of property around the lake, the participants ventured out to clean-sweep the entire 4 miles (or so) of waterfront. Remembering back to Oct. 19, 2024, local teenager, Stephen Smith, found an unusual throwaway.

Floating close to the shoreline near Camp Clearwater, Smith stumbled upon a turtle.

“He looked dead,” he said.

But as he moved closer, it was evident that the severely injured turtle was still alive. Barely.

“His wound was covered with ants,” Smith recalled.

The injury was a deep open wound on the side of his shell. The organs were intact but exposed because a large piece of the shell was missing. Smith’s mother, Sarah Smith, a Lieutenant with the White Lake Fire Department, used her training as a First Responder to secure the wound and protect the internal organs.

This adult male turtle was otherwise healthy. The wound appeared to be fresh with no visible infection or trauma other than the missing shell.

Mary Kay Clark, a biologist, local resident, and founding member of the White Lake Friends, contacted the Turtle Rescue Team at the North Carolina State University Veterinarian College in Raleigh.

“These volunteers provide medical, surgical and husbandry services, free of charge, in the hope of releasing rehabilitated turtles back into the wild,” Clark stated.

Consequently, Stephen’s turtle spent the winter of 2024 under their care and was returned home this spring.

Smith appropriately has named the turtle “Gap.” This yellow-bellied slider (Trachemys scripta) is a species common in lakes and ponds in eastern North Carolina. Turtle injuries and deaths caused by collisions from boats and other motored vehicles are common.

The intent was to release the turtle.

The goal of the Turtle Rescue Team is to rehabilitate the animals so they can be released back into their natural habitat because in North Carolina, it is unlawful to keep native wildlife captive. However, Clark reached out to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and was given permission for Smith to keep Gap for educational purposes.

Smith’s dad, Adam Smith, remarked, “As a family, we are grateful for everyone who shared in this wonderful adventure. Stephen was just doing what he enjoys and he knew what was the right thing to do.”

Smith also credited Clark for her assistance.

“Without the efforts of Mary Clark, we would not have had this story to share,” he said. “Without her, Gap would not be here today.”

Gap was the featured guest at the September General Meeting of the White Lake Friends, Inc. This non-profit organization is dedicated to restoring, protecting, and conserving the natural resources of White Lake.

“We are community members who are engaged in meaningful activities that sustain the unique geological habitat and history of White Lake.” Cathy Kinlaw said.

Kinlaw is the chairperson of board of directors for the Friends and is passionate about projects like this.

“Because of Stephen’s rescue, Mary Kay’s intervention, and the statewide resources available to us, a native inhabitant of our Carolina Bay was saved,” Kinlaw said. “That is a story we want to share.”

The 2025 White Lake cleanup Day is Saturday, Oct. 18. You can participate by visiting

whitelakefriends.com. To learn about the turtle rescue project, visit

https://cvm.ncsu.edu/outreach/resources/turtle-rescue-team/