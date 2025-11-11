ELIZABETHTOWN – The next Lunch and Learn hosted by Bladen Blessed will be Nov. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at The Bladen County Health Department, located at 300 Mercer Mill Rd, Elizabethtown. As always, lunch will be provided.

The topic will be, “Beating Holiday Stress.”

There is a mighty work to do in Bladen County and as there are more and more elderly surviving older age, the workers are few. That being said, Bladen Blessed is a brand-new grassroots organization that wholeheartedly agrees that there is much work to do and there’s a place for you to fit into the solution to some of the problems.

“Bladen Blessed started as a program with Grace United Methodist Church,” Sharon Natale, Bladen Blessed organizer said.

The lunch and learn programs have been averaging 30-35 people per session and the information that has been given has been invaluable to the senior community.

The group is welcoming anyone who has a desire to learn and fellowship with others in the community. Also, there is a place to serve and to be a part of this new community ministry. If you have any questions, you can call 910-876-2212.

A small idea that started through a program through the Methodist Church has begun a quest to be a great vision and outreach for Bladen County.

“The Rural Center, which is not affiliated with the United Methodist Church, close to Raleigh granted us a grant,” Pastor Mark Gustafson, of Grace United Methodist Church said. “It was for $10K through their Connect program in which we spent time and there was a group working on how we could best connect to the community.”

This was a nine-month program, according to Natale and when it was finished, the group had written a grant.

“It’s a learning program,” Natale said. “Where they talk about what you think is good for your community and what your community needs. But looking at it not from a charity work standpoint. More of how do we meet the needs without what they call a ‘toxic charity.’”

In the program, Natale and her group interviewed people in the community to see what they thought was needed. They also looked at the local church’s strengths.

“One of the things that we got the grant for was called ‘Bladen Blessed,’ because we wanted to be more than just one church,” Natale said. “Grace United Methodist Church was the church that got the grant, but the whole concept was to have a united church community involved in the program.”

The group is trying to involve people from other churches within the community with the idea that it’s not just going to be a one-church effort, but more of a community partnership, according to Natale.

“In addition to the churches, we are reaching out to the health department, and to other service groups and agencies within the community,” Gustafson said.

The group has contacted local senior center and has also reached out to the agriculture extension office because we may use one of their meeting rooms for the gatherings including the “Lunch and Learn” meetings that Bladen Blessed is hosting each month.

As for the grant, Natale said that the grant wanted for focus on “at-risk” people in the community.

“What we mean by that is seeking out the people in our community who are infirmed, elderly and shut-in,” Natale said. “We hope to be able to provide them with education and access to health care services as well as addressing some of those needs with the addition of care teams.”

The group took into account the enormity of the vision when they looked at the size of the county and how sparsely populated it was.

“There’s so many people that are unable to move around or get out of their house to get help,” Natale said. “The idea is that we can through this community unified group create these care teams that will be aware of people and what their needs are. It may be just a visit. It may be calling the care team pick up their groceries for them or possibly to go and pick up medicines at the pharmacy.”

Gustafson mentioned that meeting the needs could go all the way into medical supplies or possibly even locating a hospital bed. The group has been developing a medical lending library for things that patients may need, but cannot afford, such as walkers and crutches.

Statistics for Bladen County and the need that is facing the community: People in poverty 18.5, Over 65 years if age 24%, People with disabilities under 65 9.4%, People under 65 without health insurance 14.5%.

The group is still setting boundaries and setting up a network that will cause those without a voice in the community to be able to speak. It is a group that is set on drawing community together with the idea that many hands make light work, and it truly does take a community to raise a family.

If you plan to attend the Lunch and Learn or perhaps want to get on board this powerful ministry in the community, please phone 910-876-2212. There is work to do… and there’s a place for you.