On this pre-Thanksgiving eve we join the Ghost of Christmas Past and the Ghost of Christmas Present as we reminisce about last year’s holiday festivities and look into 2025 to see what is upon us for the current holiday season.

BLADEN COUNTY – In our towns there is much to do around the holidays. As the famous song by Jerry Herman says, “Haul out the holly and put up the tree before my spirit falls again. Fill up the stockings, I may be rushing things but deck the halls again.”

Join with us now as the “Ghost of Christmas Past and Ghost of Christmas Present” to tell you what went on in 2024 and what to expect in the coming holiday season.

Bladenboro 52nd annual Christmas Parade

Bladenboro – Boost-the-Boro from Bladenboro puts on an incredibly large parade for a small town and although they don’t draw tens of thousands like Beast Fest – the parade will be a pretty big deal downtown Dec. 6 starting promptly at 10 a.m. This will be the 52nd annual parade and you’d better plan on staying at least two hours and double that if you are looking for those perfect gifts in the local shops in the Boro.

Walking down the memory lane from Bladenboro last year:

BLADENBORO – The people in Bladenboro have been marching the streets and celebrating their holiday spirit for 51 years and this year Boost the Boro simply created a holiday kick-off jam that mesmerized the crowds.

The weekend holiday festivities began Friday night as the town began to fill with people. The tree was set at the entrance to the downtown area and the energy was off the charts. As it began to get dark, people began milling toward the tree, bundled in warm clothes and drinking steaming hot drinks to ward off the cold of a very unusually chilly night in North Carolina.

The crowds huddled together and the temps were not an issue. At 7 p.m. the tree was officially lit for the 2024 holiday season. There were pictures with Santa, snacks and sweets and drinks with multiple vendors and local youth talent was showcased. At 7:15, Blackwater Band, an 11-year-old group that originated from Clarkton, North Carolina, heated up the temperature with top 40, blues, funk and country tunes that kept toes tappin’ on the floorboards of their cars all the way home.

“Oh man, it’s Christmas in Bladenboro,” Charles R. Peterson, Bladen County Commission Chairman, District 2 said. “Bladenboro is like a Hallmark town. It was freezing cold and we were packed out and Blackwater did a fantastic job, and we lit the tree and Santa Claus was here and I am just so excited for all of us here.”

Aunt B’s Community Christmas Dinner

Also in Bladenboro this year, there will be a repeat of last year’s inaugural Christmas Eve Community dinner – free for everyone. The last time Aunt B’s was in the news was last Christmas where they did something that most businesses do not do. They invited their entire community over on Christmas Eve for Christmas dinner.

And… not a potluck meal, but fully cooked with the wishes of a young couple that has decided in their hearts that they not only love their community, but want to give back.

The business housed in one of the downtown buildings that was rebuilt from the floodwaters of both Matthew and Florence. From the ashes came beauty and in the midst of the beauty comes a spirit to give back.

They will once again do a Community Christmas meal this year.

“It was laid on our hearts, now that we are in town, we can see there is a lot of need here,” she said. “There is a lot of people can benefit from what we are proposing. We are going to have our family here, it’s going to be a homecooked meal and it’s for anybody that needs it, or handicapped or simply doesn’t want to spend Christmas alone.”

It is a no-strings attached act of goodwill. No presents or food or money required, only someone who wants to share in this historic downtown event. The Todds have invited a community not only to come for a meal, but to come and be a part of their family for Christmas.

“This year, I did a toy drive all weekend at Beast Fest,” she said. That will be the toy drive for our Christmas Eve dinner. Last year we had Santa Claus come and we did not expect but just a few kids. We had a ton of kids come. We want to have something that Santa can give each child. We will kick off the toy drive during Beast Fest and then have it going all the way until Christmas Eve dinner.”

The restaurant that is a popular place for locals has home cooked meals at a very reasonable price – and on Christmas Eve you can’t do better than a free family gathering.

Who’s who in Who-Ville?

As you head north of Bladenboro a great little treat – back this year can be found in Tarheel where both Grinch and Santa will appear.

TARHEEL – Fans of Whoville, get ready — the Who Village is returning to Tar Heel, North Carolina, for another season of festive fun and holiday cheer. Join the “whogroup” Nov. 29, and Saturday, Dec. 20 2025, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for a magical evening filled with joy, laughter and community spirit.

This year’s event will feature beloved characters like The Grinch and Santa Claus, along with: Free admission for all guests, Train rides for children, A Letters to Santa station, Delicious hot cocoa, popcorn and s’mores and Photo opportunities with The Grinch

Location: 704 Chicken Foot Road, Tar Heel, NC 28392

Special daytime hours will also be available for daycares and preschool classes to visit and enjoy the

Who-Village experience also you can eat breakfast with the grinch.

For toy donations, volunteer opportunities or more information, please contact Ms. Vanessa McNeill at [email protected] or visit lifeofgivinginc.org.

Dublin Christmas tree Lighting

DUBLIN – 2024 saw the sleepy little town of Dublin rock the peanut!

“Dec. 1 continued with shopping in the Bladen towns and a carry-over from Black Friday sales were continuing. Holiday festivities at Lu Mil and also the Dublin, North Carolina, downtown tree lighting ceremony started to heat up at dusk as the chill from a frosty weekend continued. The town set out a booth where people could bring food to help out the local food pantry and offered hot chocolate for that jolt of warmth while waiting for Santa and the tree lighting to take place.

Santa arrived in a Dublin Fire Department fire engine to the cheers and shouts of many kids waiting to sit on the big guy’s lap to share what their Christmas gifts should be. After a welcome from Dublin Mayor Horace Wyatt and a blessing prayer from Dublin First Baptist Church, Pastor Jason Lee, the tree was lighted and Santa’s chair was placed by the tree as many from the town came to support the event.”

This year the tree lighting in Dublin will be held Nov. 29 at 6:15 p.m. Dress warm and don’t forget to grab a cup of their famous hot chocolate.

BCC HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Also in Dublin this year, our community college is hosting the “Home for The Holidays” celebration where local talent and students will provide a night of fellowship and a good Old-fashioned holiday spectacular. The event will take place at Bladen Community College Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Please visit: https://bladencc.edu/about/foundation/home-for-the-holidays/ to get your tickets.

LU MIL FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

Last year it was spectacular and this year, Lu Mil co-owner Ron Taylor said that there will be over 40,000 more lights added! Last year it was described as:

DUBLIN – Lu Mil opened its Festival of Lights at the end of November. Beginning last week, it will be open nightly until Dec. 23. If you’ve already visited, this is a show that evolves each night and you will see new and different things on each adventure.

After over a year of planning and many weeks of actual setup and placing of lights with the coordination of music.

Pictures taken from the Bladen Journal appear in this issue of the newspaper within the story and also extra pictures that appear in the weekly picture page, although they do not this show justice.

To feel the passion of the almost 4-miles of lights and music, crowds of people and all the magic this show brings, it is a show that must be experienced. It promised to be more than anticipated and much more than ever can be taken in for one trip through. Many visitors come each year and see how this show changes and evolves into a treat for the family and an overload of magic for the senses. To say it’s amazing would be an understatement.

The annual Festival of Lights at Lu Mil Vineyard is a magical holiday tradition that transforms the vineyard into a dazzling Christmas wonderland showcasing millions of lights and decorations. The 2024 show opened the weekend of Nov. 29 -Dec. 1 and will continue showings Dec. 5 – 8, and nightly from Dec. 12 – 23. The Bladen County festival offers an unforgettable family-friendly experience which has become a tradition for many in this region to celebrate the excitement and true meaning of Christmas.

“The first 2 nights have been great,” said one of Lu Mils’ organizers, Denise Taylor Bridgers. “Over 1,000 attended each night. All the folks you see working in each of the locations (Gift Shop, Country Buffet, The Candy Shop, Ticket Booths, Wine Tasting, Hot Chocolate Booth, Parking Attendants, etc.) are mostly seasonal employees we hire each year for this event.”

The show is a tour that transforms the vineyard and winery into a line of cars with their windows opened and many “oohs and ahhs” coming from each vehicle.

“Our amazing full-time staff are the ones that make the magical light & decoration transformation on the property which starts as early as August of each year,” Briders said. All lights, etc. come down & are stored each year as we are a working farm so all the “Christmas” comes down so that we are able to get in/out of fields & property. It takes about 40 people to “Light It Up” each night !!!”

People come from all over America for this venue which is becoming a famous and fabulous site for families who want to kick off the Thanksgiving weekend into the holidays. This year, there were also more visitors from educational institutions.

Highlights of the Festival:

Drive-thru Light Show: a stunning light display while enjoying Christmas music on your car’s FM radio. The light show will run from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. and admission is $10 per person (children 5 and under are free), with a maximum charge of $120 for large vehicles to encourage groups to arrive in vans, buses or bring their own hayride.

Country Buffet: Enjoy a delicious meal from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. in the Creekside Venue for just $15 per person, including dessert and drink.

Extras: Each night features visits with Santa (free photos with your camera), an Old-Fashioned Candy Shop, Kiddie Land walk-thru display, a Hot Chocolate Booth with tasty, sweet treats, fire pits, lots of photo ops and the Gift Shop & Tasting Room offering muscadine slushies and wine tastings. Extended hours to 10 p.m. for these areas.

Vineyard Cabins & Guest Houses: Experience Christmas with Lu Mil Vineyard for a night or the weekend by staying in one of the Vineyard Cabins, Taylor House or the Farmhouse.

For more details, visit www.lumilvineyard.com. Come create lasting memories with family and friends this holiday season!

The 2025 Lu Mil Vineyard Festival of Lights Schedule:

Nov. 28-30, Dec. 4-7, nightly from Dec. 11-23 – $10 per person, free for children ages 5 and under. Maximum charge of $120 per vehicle (vans, buses, etc.)

Hours: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. at 438 Suggs Taylor Road, Elizabethtown, NC 28337

E-TOWN HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

ELIZABETHTOWN – The drive to Elizabethtown will bring an old-world holiday shopping feel mixed with trendy and unique gifts from each shop in town.

The festivities all began under the heading: Bladen Co. Christmas Open House and Nov. 1 from 1-6 the Christmas rush officially began and included Amy’s Boutiques, Barefoot Brew, Leinwand’s, Fisher’s Apparel, People’s Emporium, Simple Treasures, Sweeter than Hunny, Traxx Chick Boutique and Lu Mil Vineyard. Each shop reminds you to stay tuned for extended hours and holiday fun.

The anchor of all the E-town celebrations is the Christmas Parade which is making a little change this year to an after-dark parade.

The Elizabethtown–White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Committee are proud to announce that Mr. Ron Taylor, owner of Taylor Manufacturing and Lu Mil Vineyard, has been selected to serve as Grand Marshal of the 2025 Elizabethtown Lighted Christmas Parade — Bladen County’s first-ever Lighted Christmas Parade.

This year’s event marks an exciting new chapter in Elizabethtown’s holiday traditions, with a dazzling evening parade set to illuminate downtown with Christmas cheer. The committee selected Mr. Taylor in recognition of his vision, leadership, and enduring contributions to the community — particularly through the creation of the beloved Festival of Lights at Lu Mil Vineyard, which draws thousands of visitors each year and has become a cornerstone of Bladen County’s holiday celebrations.

“Ron Taylor has brought light and joy to our community in every sense of the word,” said Amy Hudson, Chamber Manager. “His dedication to creating festive family experiences has made a lasting impact on both our residents and visitors, and we’re thrilled to honor him as Grand Marshal.”

The Elizabethtown Lighted Christmas Parade will take place Sunday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m., beginning at Elizabethtown Town Hall and traveling through downtown Elizabethtown. As Grand Marshal, Mr. Taylor will lead the parade procession — fittingly driving his iconic truck featuring the Festival of Lights sign — to kick off what promises to be a magical evening for the entire community. Organizers are encouraging everyone to wear lighted clothing, glow-sticks and other glow-in-the dark apparel to add to the excitement. The Parade will be followed by the Christmas tree Lighting at the Bladen Co Courthouse law.

For more information about the parade or participation opportunities, contact the Elizabethtown–White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 910-862-4368 or [email protected].

Breakfast With Santa – Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery

As a precursor to the parade, get up early and take the kids to Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery to have “Breakfast With Santa.” On parade day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. you can have a great breakfast with the jolly old elf in the Cork Room Restaurant Join us for our beloved annual tradition – Breakfast with Santa! This year, we’re excited to host this magical event in The Cork Room, where holiday cheer and delicious aromas will fill the air.

Bring your family and create lasting memories as you: Meet Santa Claus in person, take memorable photos with the jolly old elf himself, engage in fun holiday crafts specially designed for kids and enjoy a hearty breakfast feast for the whole family

Our delicious breakfast spread includes: Fluffy pancakes, Golden French toast sticks, Scrambled eggs, Crispy bacon, Savory sausage, Creamy grits and Fresh, warm biscuits

Don’t miss this opportunity to start your holiday season with joy, laughter and a touch of magic. Whether you’re continuing a family tradition or starting a new one, Breakfast with Santa is the perfect way to embrace the spirit of the season.

Remember to bring your camera and your holiday spirit! Tables cannot be reserved and are set to sit 8 people per table. Please arrive with your entire group before being seated.

For more information, you can visit: https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/eventscfvw/breakfast-with-santa-2025

Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery’s Tipsy Toad Open House

On Nov. 29 join Tipsy Toad manager Tina Long for a special open house featuring light refreshments and sales from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bladen County is home to two wonderful vineyards which keep social activities rocking in Southeastern North Carolina. One of the vineyards which is located just off Highway 87 which is the main penetrator between Wilmington and Fayetteville is The Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery which welcomes weary travelers to their cozy cabins, a world-class restaurant and winery, a petting zoo and their own distillery.

And, oh yeah, the property is filled with metal sculptured toads in various stages of the larger-than-life amphibians enjoying life. In addition, there is a trendy and up-tempo little building that catches your eye upon entering the vineyard parking lot that is called “The Tipsy Toad Gallery.”

It is an overload of senses from the rare artwork displayed, the unique gifts perfect for those who you never know who to shop for and southern hospitality that is second to none. All of the spirits are distilled, bottled and packaged on-site with the exception of the Blue Agave Tequila which has to be done in Mexico to be a true tequila. One of the most popular spirits is distilled on the property mixing the Blue Agave tequila with different coffee blends. The tequila coffee is done on-site. There is a distillery on the property as well as multiple warehouses across the street from the property. In addition to making their spirits available to customers, guests, gift shop and restaurant, Cape Fear brand spirits are sold at ABC Warehouse and other stores and restaurants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, parts of Florida, parts of the Virgin Islands, Maryland, New Jersey and they are making plans to move product into Ohio.

Mistletoe & Manslaughter Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery

For a thrilling evening of mystery, merriment and murder, you may want to attend the Mistletoe & Manslaughter – Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Unravel a festive whodunit while savoring a delectable three-course meal in this unique holiday experience. As the plot thickens, you’ll enjoy our chef’s special entrée: herb-roasted pork tenderloin with tangy apple chutney, creamy mashed sweet potatoes, and crisp Brussels sprouts.

Your ticket includes: An interactive mystery show, A mouthwatering three-course dinner and A glass of wine or beer to complement your meal. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., giving you time to settle in and soak up the atmosphere before the intrigue begins. Don’t miss this opportunity to play detective, indulge in fine cuisine, and celebrate the season with a twist. Book your tickets now for an unforgettable night of Christmas crime-solving!

For more information please visit: https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/eventscfvw/mistletoe-manslaughter-murder-mystery-dinner-theater

Thanksgiving at the Winery

Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery’s annual Thanksgiving Buffet Nov. 27 will give you an alternative to making a huge dinner and an even bigger process of cleanup!

Savor the flavors of the season the bountiful Thanksgiving feast. They will offer two convenient seating times to accommodate your holiday plans. First Seating: 11 a.m. with a Second Seating at: 2 p.m.

The buffet will feature: Oven Roasted Turkey, Glazed Ham, cornbread stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, Southern Style Green Beans, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Southern Style Collards, Buttered Corn Nibletts, Baked Macaroni & Cheese, Dinner Rolls, Cranberry Sauce with Dessert being a selection of homemade pies: Pecan Pie, Pumpkin Pie and Sweet Potato Pie

For more information, please visit: https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/eventscfvw/thanksgiving-buffet-2025

Everitte & Sons Auction Company Thanksgiving Dinner

You wouldn’t normally be invited to Thanksgiving Dinner at an auction company, but this year, Everitte & Sons Auction Company, 2900 W. Broad Street in Elizabethtown has decided to invest back into their community and give thanks not just in word, but in deed.

“Me and my wife, Katie are both licensed auctioneers and we have an in-person auction every other Saturday,” Jamie Everitte said. “That’s along with holding estate sales and other stuff. I am 34 years old and we have two beautiful children were a curator of ‘stuff.’ We like all kinds of stuff.”

And stuff they have. Not only the vintage, “cool” antique signs with a few reproduction pieces but also the everyday household stuff as well.

“First and foremost, we are Christians,” he said. “We do our best to exemplify that every day in our business in what we do. So, that’s our basis.”

The dinner begins at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and runs until 2 p.m. or until the food runs out. The menu is turkey, dressing, gravy, mac & cheese, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, pies and drinks/bottled water. For more information about the event, you can call either Jamie or Katie Everitte at 910-618-7329.

You can visit their auction site at: https://everitteandsons.com/ or their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/everitteandsonsauctionco/

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office

Annual Christmas Luncheon – to be held from 12 – 5 p.m. on December 5. All family , friends and supporters of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office are invited. It is the perfect time to stop by and get to know your law enforcement officials and to say “thank you” for serving and protecting us all year long.

Clarkton Tree Lighting

The Beautification Committee Cordially Invites All to Our Annual Outdoor Christmas Tree Lighting and Christmas Caroling Event on November 28th at 6.p.m in Butler Park in Clarkton, N.C. Come join us in celebrating this Special Time of Year with Santa and Refreshments.

Elizabethtown’s Christmas at the Farmer’s Market

Again, this year many vendors will be at the Farmer’s Market selling unique gifts and the all-purpose room will be turned into a Christmas Miracle full of things you will find to make someone’s Christmas festive and full of purpose. The date is Dec. 6 and the doors will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thanksgiving at Lake Church

WHITE LAKE – Everyone is invited to Lake Church in White Lake for a festive Thanksgiving Dinner at 1930 White Lake Drive. The fun, food and fellowship will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26

Camp Clearwater – Tree Lighting

Camp Clearwater will be opening up the community to their annual Christmas tree lighting Dec. 6 from 6-7 p.m.

THIRD ANNUAL – Grand Regal Christmas tree Lighting

WHITE LAKE – This year the Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach will be holding their Christmas tree lighting Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. It is a beautiful venue on the lake with so many things planned!

From last year’s festivities: “It truly is beginning to look like Christmas in Mother Nature’s Playground as the towns and businesses of Bladen County have fired the starting pistol for celebrations and the final miracle mile of the shopping season.

The celebration began the day at the end of November with the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Goldston’s Beach at the Grand Regal. Organizers Jake Wombel and Elizabeth Cashwell had the White Lake festivities running like a well-oiled machine.

The festivities included dance troupes from To The Point Academy of Dance from Turkey, North Carolina, and Angela’s Musical Troupe from Clinton, North Carolina that kept the adrenaline going on the last very chilly night of November.

The White Lake Trolley was set up at the Santa Station where kids could board the trolley, sit on Santa’s lap and whisper all the toys they were desiring for him to bring to their homes on Christmas morning.

“We are excited to see such an incredible turnout,” Womble said. “This is our second year and we are surprised to see the crowds.”

There were hundreds of people that lined Goldston’s Pier at the Grand Regal on a night that culminated by the lighting of the White Lake Christmas tree.”