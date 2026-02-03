BLADEN COUNTY – During our Dec. 18 meeting we had the distinct pleasure of presenting the Post level Patriots Pen Scholarship program winner, Miss Alayah Turner, a certificate of achievement and a $100 honorarium.

This year, more than 60,600 students in sixth through eighth grades entered the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen annual youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of nearly $1 million in state and national awards. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300-to-400-word essay, expressing their views based on the patriotic theme “How Are You Showing Patriotism and Support for Our Country?”

The presentation occured during the December VFW Post 8062 monthly meeting. Miss Turners winning submission has now moved on to the district level of competition. We wish her the very best of luck in the competition and look forward to hearing from her in next year’s Voice of Democracy competition! Also, a special thank you to Bladen County Schools for allowing us to promote our scholarship programs within their district!