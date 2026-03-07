Bladen County’s February sanitation grades

Bladen County Health Department’s grade inspections for February 2026.
The department visits several food-related establishments each month, checking for sanitation- and health-related issues.
Food Establishments: Grade
Aunt B’s, Bladenboro: 93
No. 1 Chinese, Elizabethtown: 92.5
Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, Elizabethtown: 97
Christopher’s Steakhouse and Seafood, Elizabethtown: 93
Cindy’s, Elizabethtown: 95
El Taco Feliz, Elizabethtown: 94
Dona Mary, Garland: 96.5
Giorgio’s Pizza, Elizabethtown: 90
Golden Run, Elizabethtown: 91
Hibachi Chinese, Elizabethtown: 95
The Log Cabin, Tar Heel: 92
San Jose, Elizabethtown: 93.5
Tokyo Bistro, Elizabethtown: 94
Dove’s Barbeque, Bladenboro: 97.5
American Griddle No. 2, White Lake: 95
Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe, Elizabethtown: 97.5
Bladen Community College at BTW, Clarkton: 98
Bojangles, Elizabethtown: 90
Burney’s Sweets and More, Elizabethtown: 92
Cain’s Grill, White Oak: 92
Hwy. 41 Grill, Bladenboro: 91
Hardee’s, Bladenboro: 90
Kentucky Fried Chicken, Elizabethtown: 91.5
Melton’s Restaurant, Elizabethtown: 91.5
Melvin’s, Elizabethtown: 99
Minute Man No. 18, Tar Heel: 91.5
Food Lion Seafood, Elizabethtown: 96
Elderly Nutrition Sites
Kelly Nutrition Site: 99.5
Elizabethtown: 99
Concession Stand
Elizabethtown Middle: 99.5
Leave a Reply