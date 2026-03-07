Bladen County’s February sanitation grades

Bladen County Health Department’s grade inspections for February 2026.

The department visits several food-related establishments each month, checking for sanitation- and health-related issues.

Food Establishments: Grade

Aunt B’s, Bladenboro: 93

No. 1 Chinese, Elizabethtown: 92.5

Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, Elizabethtown: 97

Christopher’s Steakhouse and Seafood, Elizabethtown: 93

Cindy’s, Elizabethtown: 95

El Taco Feliz, Elizabethtown: 94

Dona Mary, Garland: 96.5

Giorgio’s Pizza, Elizabethtown: 90

Golden Run, Elizabethtown: 91

Hibachi Chinese, Elizabethtown: 95

The Log Cabin, Tar Heel: 92

San Jose, Elizabethtown: 93.5

Tokyo Bistro, Elizabethtown: 94

Dove’s Barbeque, Bladenboro: 97.5

American Griddle No. 2, White Lake: 95

Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe, Elizabethtown: 97.5

Bladen Community College at BTW, Clarkton: 98

Bojangles, Elizabethtown: 90

Burney’s Sweets and More, Elizabethtown: 92

Cain’s Grill, White Oak: 92

Hwy. 41 Grill, Bladenboro: 91

Hardee’s, Bladenboro: 90

Kentucky Fried Chicken, Elizabethtown: 91.5

Melton’s Restaurant, Elizabethtown: 91.5

Melvin’s, Elizabethtown: 99

Minute Man No. 18, Tar Heel: 91.5

Food Lion Seafood, Elizabethtown: 96

Elderly Nutrition Sites

Kelly Nutrition Site: 99.5

Elizabethtown: 99

Concession Stand

Elizabethtown Middle: 99.5