13 Bladen corporations formed in February

These Bladen County businesses incorporated in February 2026 with the State of North Carolina based on information from the N.C. Secretary of State website. The office addresses listed are for the registered agent and may not necessarily be the location of the business. Nonprofit organizations are noted by “NP.”

• 701 Land Investments LLC, 6485 US 701 North, Elizabethtown. Agent: David deAndrade. Formed:: Feb. 4.

• Cro Auto Sale LLC, 53 Sand Pit Road, Elizabethtown. Agent: Leon M. Cromartie. Formed: Feb. 12.

• DC Welding LLC, 208 Lake Place Condo Dr., Elizabethtown. Agent: Caleb M. Scruggins. Formed: Feb. 4.

• Gravity Courthouse Square LLC, 664 Ben Green Industrial Park Rd., Elizabethtown. Agent: Dean C. Hilton. Formed: Feb. 20.

• JD Brooks Transport LLC, 613 Glenwood Dr., Elizabethtown. Agent: Jacques Brooks. Formed: Feb. 13.

• LifePack Family Medicine PLLC, 212 South Pine St., Elizabethtown. Agent: Karen Pack. Formed: Feb. 25.

• NT Precision Firearms LLC, 6121 Center Road, Bladenboro. Agent: Nolan Keith Todd. Formed: Feb. 5.

• Pfafftown Autoworx LLC, 302 West Broad St., Elizabethtown. Agent: Allen M. Johnson. Formed: Feb. 27.

• Revalue Operations LLC, 3386 Peanut Plant Rd., Elizabethtown. Agent: Brittany Davis. Formed: Feb. 4.

• Rico Richardson Trucking LLC, 36 Buck Lane, White Oak. Agent: Rico Debonte Richardson. Formed: Feb. 12.

• River City Renewables LLC, 11765 NC 53 West, White Oak. Agent: Robert L. Smith. Formed: Feb. 13.

• Rooted & Radiant LLC, 42 Clarkland Village St., Elizabethtown. Agent: Allison Jane Bailey. Formed: Feb. 13.

• Timeless Treasures Preservation LLC, 4650 Lisbon Rd., Clarkton. Agent: Dina Edwards. Formed: Feb. 11.