Thursday Roundup: Emereau girls’ soccer opens with victory

Rylie Dowless had a hat trick and Emsleigh Burchfield posted a clean sheet Thursday afternoon as the Emereau: Bladen girls’ soccer team opened its middle school season with a 3-0 victory against Midway.

Dowless scored her first goal on a penalty kick after she was fouled in the box about six minutes into the game. Her second goal came off an assist from Zoe Hall, then she capped the scoring about three minutes later on an unassisted tally.

Baseball: Midway 7, Emereau: Bladen 5

At County Park, Midway scored four runs after two outs in the fourth inning, then held off an Aviators in the final inning.

Trailing 7-3 going into the bottom of the fifth, used a hit batter, error and single by Colt Lewis to score twice, but the next two batters were retired to end the game.

Lewis led Emereau: Bladen at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs driven in. Vance Rowland had two hits, including a double, Baylor Gooden had a double and Mark McMichael singled and drove home a run.

Noah Ray and Lewis pitched for the Aviators.

Softball: Midway 14, Emereau: Bladen 3

At County Park, Midway erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning in pulling away from the Aviators in the season opener. Kenley Brisson, Presleigh Edwards and Aliana Wilkins scored runs for Emereau: Bladen. Khloe Campbell and Brisson pitched for the home team.

“Both pitched an amazing game,” Emereau coach Abigail Madden said. “We fought through to the end, but came up short.”

HIGH SCHOOL

Track & Field

In Red Springs, the West Bladen boys defeated South Columbus in the 4×800 relay with a time of 10:45.76.

Knights’ athletes finishing in the top five were: Boys 4×200 relay placed second in 1:43.81; girls’ 4×100 relay team placed fourth in 57.77; Elijah Gainey finished fifth in boys’ 400 in 59.43; Tahlela Bethea finished second in long jump at 12-feet-2 and Honesti Sinclair was fourth at 11-5; Serenity Council was second in discus at 68-9 and Everlee Nance was third at 65-10 ½.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls’ Soccer

Union 5, West Bladen 0

Boys’ Tennis

Match 1: East Bladen def. South Columbus

Match 2: East Bladen def. South Columbus

Track & Field

Boys: Red Springs 99, South Brunswick 95, Whiteville 81, Fairmont 72, South Columbus 29, West Bladen 24.

Girls: Whiteville 117, South Brunswick 90, Fairmont 42, South Columbus 41, Red Springs 33, West Bladen 32.

East Bladen at Lakewood

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Girls’ soccer: Emereau 3, Midway 0

Baseball: Midway 7, Emereau 5

Softball: Midway 14, Emereau 3

RECREATION

Basketball

10-12-Year-Old Girls

Sky 21, Sparks 2

10-12-Year-Old Boys

Heat 19, Warriors 17

Mavericks 25, Celtics 20

Knicks 14, Lakers 2

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen at Clinton, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at West Brunswick, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Softball

West Bladen at Clinton, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at West Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Whiteville at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at Clinton, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen at Terry Sanford, JV 11 a.m., Varsity 1:30 p.m.

Track & Field

East Bladen at Reid Ross Classical, Fayetteville, 10 a.m.