Que Tucker to retire as NCHSAA commissioner

After more than three decades of service to education-based athletics in North Carolina, Que Tucker has announced she will retire as commissioner of the N.C. High School Athletic Association, effective Oct. 1.

A native of Reidsville, Tucker has dedicated her career to supporting student-athletes and strengthening high school athletics across the state. She joined the NCHSAA staff in 1991 after serving for two years as an assistant women’s basketball coach at N.C. State under legendary head coach Kay Yow.

In December 2015, Tucker was named commissioner of the Association, becoming the first woman and first African American to hold the position in NCHSAA history.

During her tenure, Tucker helped lead the organization through significant growth and change. Under her leadership, the Association saw increased participation opportunities for female athletes and expanded recognition for female and minority coaches and administrators. Her career has consistently focused on using athletics as a platform for education, leadership and personal development.

“Since I joined the NCHSAA in 1991, it has been the privilege of a lifetime to work for and help guide an organization rooted in education, sportsmanship, and opportunity,” Tucker said. “Together, we have navigated moments of growth, challenge, and change — always with a shared commitment to doing what is right and what is best for students across our state.”

Tucker attended Mars Hill University, where she led the Mountain Lions in scoring for two basketball seasons and later became a charter member of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1974 and later earned a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1977. Her career journey began in 1975 as a public-school teacher and coach at West McDowell Junior High School for two years and continued at Reidsville High School for 12 years.

During her time as assistant executive director at the NCHSAA, Tucker developed the Association’s student services program, focusing on substance abuse education, leadership development, academic accountability, and citizenship. Tucker later assumed the deputy director position, overseeing the entire sports program.

Tucker was inducted into the NCHSAA Hall of Fame in 2012 and the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame in 2024.