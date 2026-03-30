Jones: Spring has sprung in Bladen County

Spring has sprung in Bladen County. The pollen. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Going out? Take a light jacket. Take a heavy jacket. You may need neither or high winds may have you bundled up like it’s mid-January. Take a long-sleeved shirt. Take a T-shirt. You may wear shorts in the afternoon and long johns at night.

It’s been said and written a million times. If you don’t like the weather, be patient, it will soon change. Don’t we know it.

As temperatures swing dramatically, remember to check whether the house thermostat is on heat or cool. We used the air conditioner for a couple days last week when the temperatures reached the upper 80s, then woke last Wednesday morning to a house at a crisp 64 degrees because the overnight temperature dipped to the mid 30s. Brrrrrr!

• Community Events of Clarkton is making plans for its Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 25. A parade down College Street at 10 a.m. followed by a street festival along Railroad Street.

It also will be a celebration of the town’s 165th anniversary as part of America’s 250th anniversary. Admittedly, you don’t see many 165th anniversary celebrations, but that’s how the numbers aligned.

A group led by former Clarkton residents Len Clark and Alan Johnson are planning an historical booklet to be distributed. I’ve helped a bit with some of the research for sports history dating back to Clarkton High School winning the 1957 6-man football state championship. The Warriors went 11-0 and outscored opponents 371-116 led by Bennett Williamson and Ken Sands.

Have you heard about Dixie McEwen, who scored 807 points and averaged 35 points per game for the 1952 Clarkton girls’ basketball team?

There’s more, but won’t give it all away. Just a tease.

• It soon will be the best time of the year — the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs featuring the Carolina Hurricanes. I plan on being inside Lenovo Center in Section 304 Row C Seats 15-16 center ice in mid-April watching some of the most intense games in sports.

Believe it or not, I’ve been a full season ticket member the past four seasons since retiring. I’ve renewed my membership for next season. I sell tickets and parking to several games if you have an interest.

• To Peeps or not to Peeps? That is the question this Easter. Amazingly, a company conducted a survey about Americans’ feelings for the marshmallow chick commonly found in Easter baskets across the country.

A Curion Poll Pulse survey of more than 4,700 consumers found 24.2% love Peeps, 23.3% like Peeps, 17.4% don’t like Peeps, 8.1% actively hate Peeps and 21.4% really haven’t given it much thought.

The fact that 8% actively hate a squishy piece of candy is a bit concerning. Admittedly, they’re not that tasty, but to each his own. Indulge if you so choose. You won’t hear a Peeps out of me.

• Ever in search of the latest copy of the printed version of the Bladen Journal and don’t know where to go to get one? Well, you’re in luck. Here’s the current list courtesy of circulation director Marty Deaver. Some are rack locations (six quarters only) and some copies are located inside the store where it’s a $1.50 plus tax. Paper comes out on Tuesdays. Now, get out there and buy a paper.

Bladenboro: Dollar General on N.C. 410, Twisted Hickory Road and West Seaboard Street, Han-Dee Hugo, SunDo

Clarkton: Dollar General

Elizabethtown: Barefoot Brew, Bladen Journal office, Chamber of Commerce, CVS, Dollar General on Broad Street and U.S. 701, Food Lion, Fresh Foods, Happy Mart, Marathon, Melton’s, Post Office, Walgreen’s, WalMart.

Dublin: Champs, Dollar General, Post Office, IGA

White Lake: Sunoco, Scotchman

• It has now been two months filling in as editor and continuing to cover sports for the Journal. It has been a blast. A very, very hectic blast, mind you. There’s a lot of great folks in Bladen County who have interesting stories to tell. Whomever becomes the next editor will have plenty of stories to cover.