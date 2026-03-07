Friday Roundup: West Bladen baseball, softball post wins

CLINTON — A pair of hit batters with the bases loaded in the fifth inning got the West Bladen offense going and the Knights worked out of a bases loaded jam in the seventh Friday night to beat Clinton 5-4 in a non-conference high school baseball game.

Ashton Davis pitched into the seventh inning, scattering eight hits, striking out nine and allowing three runs. J.T. Hepler walked two batters before recording the final out on a fly ball to center fielder Tyler Lewis.

Hunter Hester and Jackson Smith each had two hits for West Bladen (3-0).

After four scoreless innings, West Bladen used two-out singles by Davis and Hester followed by Weston Hilburn, Chase Bryan and Daniel Bryan being hit by pitches to force in the first two runs of the game.

Hepler and Hester each had run-producing hits as part of three-run top of the sixth for West Bladen for a 5-0 lead.

Clinton rallied for a pair of runs in the sixth, highlighted by a bases loaded single from Josh Slater, then tallied twice in the bottom of the seventh.

Softball: West Bladen 23, Clinton 0

In Clinton, Karlee Gause, Natalee Sykes and Maycee Kinlaw combined to drive in 10 runs and Allison Hickman pitched a one-hitter as the Knights won their first game this season.

Gause was 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs and scored three times, Sykes was 2-for-2 with 3 RBIs and three runs scored, and Kinlaw was 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs and three runs scored for West Bladen (1-3). Kali Allen, Addison Wilcox, Jahyrah Priest and Brenna Hester each had a hit. Clinton pitchers walked 12 batters.

Hickman struck out seven, walked one and yielded only a first inning single in the four inning game. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored three runs.

Softball: West Brunswick 10, East Bladen 9

In Shallotte, West Brunswick rallied for six runs in the fifth inning to beat the Eagles.

Wilson hit an inside-the-park three-run home run to cap the Trojans’ rally which came after East Bladen (1-2) had scored seven times in the top of the fifth to take a 9-4 lead.

In East Bladen’s fifth, Niyah Wooten belted a three-run homer that gave the Eagles the five-run lead.

Grayce Edwards went the distance on the mound for East Bladen. She allowed 11 hits and 10 runs (9 earned), struck out two and walked eight.

Tatum Allen and Sierra Thompson each had two hits for the Eagles. Taylor Dowless, Emma Adams and Wooten each had one hit.

West Brunswick had defeated East Bladen 10-0 on Tuesday.

Baseball: West Brunswick 4, East Bladen 3

In Shallotte, Wesley Wilson’s two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Kaleb Faulders with the winning run as the Trojans avenged an earlier loss against East Bladen (1-2).

The Eagles had tied the game at 3-all in the top of the seventh when Zach Sholar grounded a two-out single, moved to second on a passed ball, then scored on Jaxon Hair’s single.

Davion Lewis and Easton Bostic combined to allow seven hits, struck out six and walked three.

Colton Daly, Isaiah Lee, Josh Dawson, Cade Rogers, Lewis, Hair and Sholar each had a hit for East Bladen.

East Bladen beat West Brunswick 6-2 on Tuesday.

JV Baseball: West Brunswick 9, East Bladen 5

In Shallotte, the Trojans sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight runs in the second inning in beating the Eagles for the second time in the week.

After falling behind, East Bladen (0-2) scored four times in the third highlighted by a triple from Zamarion Pone and a double from Chandler Wall. The Eagles added a run in the fourth. The game was halted because of the time limit.

Pone and Wall pitched for the Eagles.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Varsity: West Bladen 5, Clinton 3

Varsity: West Brunswick 4, East Bladen 3

JV: West Brunswick 9, East Bladen 5

Softball

West Bladen 23, Clinton 0

West Brunswick 10, East Bladen 9

Girls’ Soccer

East Bladen 1, Whiteville 1

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen at Terry Sanford, JV 11 a.m., Varsity 1:30 p.m.

Track & Field

East Bladen at Reid Ross Classical, Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

No games scheduled

MONDAY, MARCH 9

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls’ Soccer

Douglas Byrd at West Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Boys’ Tennis

West Bladen at Whiteville, 4 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

East Bladen at Vineyard Golf at White Lake, 1 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Old Main Stream Academy vs. Emereau, County Park, 4 p.m.