Freeze warning issued for Wednesday morning for Bladen County

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Wednesday morning for Bladen County and surrounding area.

The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 are expected for portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for increasing clouds with a high near 52 and northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Wednesday night, the low temperature is expected to be around 32 with patchy frost Thursday morning.