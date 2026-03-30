Bladen County Schools valedictorians, salutatorians announced

Bladen County Schools has announced valedictorians, salutatorians and junior marshals for East Bladen High School, West Bladen High School and Bladen County Early College for the Class of 2026.

“These students represent the very best of Bladen County Schools,” Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson said. “Achieving the distinction of valedictorian, salutatorian, or junior marshal requires years of dedication, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence both inside and outside the classroom.

“Their accomplishments reflect not only their own hard work, but also the support of their families, teachers, and school communities who have encouraged them every step of the way. We are incredibly proud of these students and the example they set for others. They embody the values of leadership, responsibility, and academic excellence that define our schools. We look forward to seeing the many ways they will continue to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.”

The valedictorian and salutatorian titles are awarded based on weighted grade point averages (GPA) at the end of the first semester of senior year. The valedictorian represents the student with the highest GPA, while the salutatorian holds the second-highest ranking.

Bladen Early College High School

Valedictorian: Jenna Dove

Salutatorian: Joshua Knuth

East Bladen High School

Valedictorian: Jackson Bridgers

Salutatorian: Dajour Davis

West Bladen High School

Valedictorian: Jonah Bryan

Salutatorian: Michael Reyes Maldonado

Junior Marshals

Junior marshals represent the top academic students from the junior class and serve as ambassadors at academic events, including graduation ceremonies. Selection is based on students’ weighted GPAs at the end of the third nine-week grading period. The junior marshal with the highest GPA is named chief marshal. At Bladen Early College High School, sophomores and freshmen qualify for the marshal honor due to their accelerated course track.

The following students have been selected as junior marshals for the Class of 2026:

Bladen Early College High School

Natalia Zarate Flores (Junior), Chief Marshal; Mallory McDuffie (Junior); Awnnica Ringer (Junior); Anthony Mena Martinez (Sophomore); Marco Zarate Flores (Sophomore); Phoenix Nickol, Phoenix (Freshman); and Sairy Ramos George (Freshman).

East Bladen High School

Claire Devane, Chief Marshal; Tatum Allen; Janice Alvarez-Nunez; Annika Bass; Ta’Mani Brown; Taylor Dowless; Jonah Duncan; Tyler Eason; Tyliah Freeman; Justin Garrett; Jaxon Hair; Emily Hancock; Jayce Hatcher; Ashton Howell; Natalie Kropp; Ethan Metz; Jaimee Perkins; Jamiya Peterson; Marlee Potter; and Ruby Stephens.

West Bladen High School

Greer Pope, Chief Marshal; Ethan Bourhill; Ryleigh Brothers; Robert Bryan; Charlotte Cookson; Kimberly Dowless; Karlee Gause; Lydia Harris; Jamie Harvey; Carrie Jones; Payton Kinlaw; Cylee Lugenbell; Alajeh McMillan; Liberty Osborne; Wendy Sandoval-Barrios; Melissa Sandoval Garcia; Emma Singletary; Connor Sykes; Aidan Trinidad; and Justin Van Valkenburg.