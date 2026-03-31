Harrells’ Junior Beta wins six first place awards

Harrells Christian Academy’s Junior Beta Club had six first place wins and many other groups and individuals placing in the top 5 in the state. This year’s convention was moved to a virtual format due to inclement weather.

On Thursday, March 12, in conjunction with National Beta Week, HCA’s Junior Beta Club gathered together on campus to view the virtual convention. This year’s convention theme was “Wired for Success.”

HCA students placed in the top 5 in the state in 12 different competitions, earning first place in six of those areas. Seventh grader Conner Cain received “Best In Show” for his woodworking entry. John-Ward Farrior, a sixth grader, was named the 2026-27 North Carolina Junior Beta Secretary. Also, four Junior Betas were recognized as Premier Performers for their vocals in the talent portion and received golden tickets to perform with a special group at nationals this summer in Nashville, Tennessee. All HCA Betas who placed in the top 5 in the state competition, either individually or as part of a group, qualified to compete at the national level in June.

“We received first place in the state in many events, and that is always so impressive,” Junior Beta sponsor Allison Brock said.

The three divisions of HCA’s Beta Club will be hosting a Beta Showcase on April 1 to share their accomplishments with the community and to generate support for those members who are currently making plans to compete at the national level in June.

The list of the HCA Junior Beta Club winners includes:

Cake Decorating (3rd Place): Harper Jane Ludlum

Engineering (2nd Place): Walker Hairr, Jake Hilton, and Vince King.

Living Literature (1st Place): Claire Barnhill, Jackson Beasley, Britton Blanchard, Conner Cain, Millie Chambers, Sinia Colville, Brooklyn Frederick, Walker Hairr, Kate Hall, Kiyan Hemingway, Brody Hilton, Jewels Miller, Landon Norris, Anna James Rouse, and Piper Thompson.

NC Beta Secretary (2026-2027): John-Ward Farrior

Performing Arts – Large Group Talent (1st Place): Claire Barnhill, Jackson Beasley, Britton Blanchard, Isla Blanton, Gabriel Bowker, Grace Brantley, Anne-Carlyle Brown, Ivey Brown, Holt Campbell, Emily Campbell, Cate Carlton, Ayden Chadwick, Millie Chambers, Hayes, Clifton, Sinia Colville, Aubrey Edwards, Brooklyn Frederick, Kaleb Funes, Leah Gonzales Chavero, Kate Hall, Kendall Haney, Kiyan Hemingway, Brody Hilton, Sarah-John Jackson, Hadley Lassiter, Ruby Liggitt, Emmie Marlowe, Savannah Matthews, Jewels Miller, Charleigh Anna Naylor, Benjamin Newton, Landon Norris, Matilda Parker, Emory Landen Patram, Savannah Phillips, Scarlett Phillips, Harrison Register, Anna James Rouse, Marshall Rumbold, Carter Sasser, Cooper Sasser, Anna Smith, David Smith, Annell Starling, Carter Strickland, Cates Sutton, Allie Tanner, Piper Thompson, Kilee Wallace, and Mary Thomas Williams.

Performing Arts – Solo, Duo, Trio – Variety Act (5th Place): Kaleb Funes and Matilda Parker

Premier Performer – Vocalist: Kaleb Funes, Sarah-John Jackson, Charleigh Anna Naylor, and Matilda Parker.

Quilling (3rd Place): Ivey Brown

Recyclable Art (3rd Place): Kate Hall

Robotics (1st Place): Isla Blanton, Jett Coombs, Paxton Henderson, Pearson Johnson, Harper Jane Ludlum, Henry Stevens, and Savannah Kate Stevens.

Scrapbook (1st Place): Claire Barnhill, Grace Brantley, Cate Carlton, Millie Chambers, Sinia Colville, Kate Hall, Harper Jane Ludlum, Livie Martin, Scarlett Phillips, Anna James Rouse, Cates Sutton, and Piper Thompson.

Three Dimensional Design (1st Place): Ivey Brown, Sarah-John Jackson, and Savannah Kate Stevens.

U.S. History, 6th Grade (5th Place): Kate Hall

Woodworking (1st Place & Best In Show): Conner Cain