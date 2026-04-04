Bladen County Hospital updates Emergency Department visitor policy

Cape Fear Valley Health updated its Emergency Department visitor policy effective April 1 to improve the patient experience and make it easier for loved ones to stay nearby during care.

Bladen County Hospital is part of the Cape Fear Valley Health system.

The updated policy reflects feedback from patients and families who shared the importance of having support during emergency visits.

“We heard our patients and families, and we understand how important it is to have support during what can often be a stressful and emotional time,” said Emily Cribb, Corporate Service Line Director for Emergency Services at Cape Fear Valley Health. “These updates are intended to create a more compassionate and patient-centered experience while still allowing us to provide safe, timely care in our emergency departments.”

Under the updated policy:

• Adult Emergency Department patients may have one support person accompany them in the waiting room. Support persons must be at least 12 years old.

• Pediatric Emergency Department patients may have up to two support people accompany them in the waiting room. At least one support person must be a parent, legal guardian or designated caregiver. Support persons must be at least 12 years old.

• The Pediatric Emergency Department discourages children who are not receiving care from remaining in the waiting room.

• During periods of high volume, waiting rooms may reach capacity and standing room may be necessary. In these situations, chairs will be reserved for patients.

Cape Fear Valley Health leaders said the updated policy is designed to balance patient comfort with safety and operational needs, especially during busy periods.

“Our goal is to make sure patients feel supported and cared for from the moment they walk through our doors,” said Cribb. “We appreciate the feedback we have received and will continue looking for ways to improve the experience for every patient and family we serve.”

Signage reflecting the new policy was posted throughout Emergency Department waiting areas, and additional information was displayed on waiting room screens.