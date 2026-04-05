West Bladen’s Michael Maldonado accepted to Columbia

Michael Maldonado will soon graduate from West Bladen High School. The 17-year-old salutatorian has big plans for his future.

“I plan on going to medical school and, hopefully, become a neurosurgeon,” he said. “I want to do that so I can come back to Bladen County and treat patients from smaller counties that probably don’t have access to that kind of medical care.”

Such a lofty career goal will require a lot of time studying and a lot of money.

Maldonado learned last month that he was one of 568 semifinalists for a Jack Kent Cooke Foundation scholarship that would award as much as $55,000 per year for four years for completion of a bachelor’s degree. There were more than 4,100 high school applicants.

Maldonado didn’t receive one of the Cooke Foundation scholarships, but it hasn’t impacted Maldonado’s plans. He’s been receiving plenty of college acceptance notifications from prestigious schools.

Among the schools offering Maldonado a full academic ride include Columbia, Duke, Swarthmore and Wake Forest. He has also been accepted to UC Berkeley, UNC Chapel Hill, N.C. State, Michigan, Emory, and Case Western.

“I am still in shock,” Maldonado said.

Columbia had alerted Maldonado a few weeks ago through a “likely letter” that he may be accepted at the school. The offer was made official March 26 that he was among about 4% of the more than 60,000 applicants to be accepted to the Ivy League institution. He also was among the few students to be named a Davis Scholar.

Maldonado believes he may be the first West Bladen High School student to be accepted to an Ivy League school.

Whether it was the Cooke Foundation scholarship or a full scholarship to a prestigious school, Maldonado said the financial assistance will help him reach his long-term goal.

“It would take a really huge financial burden from my family,” Maldonado said four weeks ago when discussing the Cooke scholarship. “I feel like it would really help me in terms of not having to worry about expenses.”

Maldonado said the Columbia offer also comes with $2,000 for him to spend as he chooses.

Maldonado played soccer and was on the track team and cross country team at West Bladen.