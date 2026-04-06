Library’s Hangout Hub is a place for kids to have fun

The challenge was to build a bridge between two tables using only Magna-Tiles and Lego blocks, then see how much weight that bridge would hold before collapsing to the floor.

After numerous attempts using a variety of designs , it seemed impossible.

Until.

The father-son duo of Brent Norris and 12-year-old Corbin Norris figured out the engineering design needed.

The challenge was part of a recent Hangout Hub at Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown. The program is held on the third Friday each month from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 11 through 18.

“Hangout Hub is a mix of creativity,” library assistant Jasmine Peterkin said. “It’s the arts and STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Miranda Johnson and Peterkin bring the energy and challenges each month.

“The main thing with Hangout Hub is having a space where this age range can have time to do something just with themselves,” Peterkin said. “One of the biggest things for me when it comes to the library is that it’s one of the rare spaces that are left where you can just hang out and you don’t have to spend money on anything. That’s a rarity these days, even more so with this age range.”

Peterkin started Hangout Hub about four years ago as an Anime Club. The focus changed when the library began receiving STEM kits from Goodwill. “It’s been a really great collaboration with them,” she said.

As for the bridge-building challenge, it took about 45 minutes before Brent Norris was able to get his bridge to hold, using two rows of seven Magna-Tile squares supported on each end by a pair of squared Magna-Tiles, then topped off by triangle-shaped Magna-Tiles.

Corbin, his son, carefully placed a book in the middle of the bridge. The bridge remained intact.

A second book was placed. The bridge remained intact.

Then a third book was placed. CRASH!

Like London Bridge in the children’s song, Brent’s bridge came falling down with Magna-Tiles scattering.

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Mia Thompson was creating a double-stacked set of triangles with her Magna-Tiles before trying to slide her creation between the tables to complete the bridge. CRASH!

Corbin kept working on his bridge. A single row of eight squared Magna-Tiles weighted by a series of triangle-shaped tiles for support did the job … until … CRASH!

The number of youngsters participating in Hangout Hub varies each month. At this session, Corbin and his dad along with Mia took part, but that’s fine with Peterkin.

“Even if it’s just a few kids that come, it’s better than just sitting at the house watching videos,” Peterkin said. “There used to be places where you could drop off your kids, tell them to go have fun and you’ll be back later. That’s basically what Hangout Hub is about.”

For information about Hangout Hub or other programs offered at the Elizabethtown library branch, call 910-862-6990.

Other branches are Bridger Memorial Library in Bladenboro at 910-863-4586 and Clarkton Public Library at 910-647-3661.