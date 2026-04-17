Service for Ken Cross scheduled Tuesday, April 21

A celebration of life service for former Bladen County high school basketball coach Ken F. Cross is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21 at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis De Dales Catholic Church, 2000 Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton.

Mr. Cross, 82, died Monday, April 13 at his home in White Lake.

Mr. Cross coached boys’ basketball for 11 years at the former Tar Heel High School, 10 years at West Bladen High School, leading the Knights to the 2008 N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A championship, and five years at East Bladen High School. He also coached at Paul L. Brown Leadership Academy and Tar Heel Middle School near the end of his 50-year career that began in New Jersey.

The gymnasium at West Bladen High School was named in Mr. Cross’ honor in October 2023.

Arrangements are being handled by Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elizabethtown.

Ken Cross obituary notice

Former high school basketball coach Ken Cross dies