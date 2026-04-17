BCC Foundation celebrates donors and student success

The Bladen Community College Foundation hosted its annual Donor and Scholarship Recipient Reception on Thursday, April 9, bringing together the supporters and students whose lives they have impacted.

Throughout the evening, attendees shared stories, reflected on personal journeys, and celebrated the accomplishments of many recipients who have completed their programs and are now preparing to enter the workforce or continue their education.

A highlight of the program was special remarks from Scott Hamilton, president and CEO of the Golden LEAF Foundation. He spoke about the organization’s ongoing commitment to supporting education and workforce development, particularly in rural communities. Hamilton encouraged students to embrace leadership roles and to use their talents to strengthen and uplift the communities they call home.

The evening also featured a touching story from Cindy Russell, who established the Jeremy T. Moss Second Chance Welding Scholarship in memory of her son, Jeremy Moss. Her message of hope and compassion resonated deeply, reminding attendees that everyone deserves a second chance and that education can be a powerful pathway to a brighter future.

Another memorable moment was a video testimonial from Ethan Johnson, one of the first recipients of the Karen Campbell Paramedic Scholarship. His story highlighted determination, gratitude, and a strong desire to give back through a career in emergency services — an inspiring example of how donor support directly impacts students and the broader community.

“This evening is a powerful reminder of what can happen when generosity meets opportunity,” said Sondra Guyton, vice president for Institutional Advancement and Community Relations. “Our donors are not only investing in education — they are investing in people, in families, and in the future of our community.”

Gifts to the BCC Foundation support a wide range of student needs, including tuition, books, supplies, food assistance, and emergency funding.

For information, contact the Bladen Community College Foundation office at 910-879-5500.