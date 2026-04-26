Featured Church: Second Presbyterian, Elizabethtown

Address: 208 West Dunham Street, Elizabethtown
Web site: facebook.com/presb2nd/
Phone: 910-862-3288
Pastor: Rev. Adrian F. Parker
Services: Second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Worship service, 11 a.m.
FEATURED CHURCH
Address: 208 West Dunham Street, Elizabethtown
Web site: facebook.com/presb2nd/
Phone: 910-862-3288
Pastor: Rev. Adrian F. Parker
Services: Second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Worship service, 11 a.m.
Information taken from the church website. If you would like your church to be featured, contact The Bladen Journal at [email protected].
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