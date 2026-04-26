SUBSCRIBE Now or RENEW
Account Login
Register

Featured Church: Second Presbyterian, Elizabethtown

in , ,

FEATURED CHURCH

Sonny Jones / Bladen Journal

Sonny Jones / Bladen Journal

Address: 208 West Dunham Street, Elizabethtown

Web site: facebook.com/presb2nd/

Phone: 910-862-3288

Pastor: Rev. Adrian F. Parker

Services: Second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Worship service, 11 a.m.

Information taken from the church website. If you would like your church to be featured, contact The Bladen Journal at [email protected].

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *