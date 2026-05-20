Dashon Campbell, Niyah Wooten named East Bladen’s top athletes

Dashon Campbell and Niyah Wooten were named athletes of the year Tuesday, May 19 at East Bladen High School’s annual athletic banquet. Both were three-sport athletes.

Campbell, the male athlete of the year, rushed for 1,224 yards and scored a team-high 18 touchdowns as a running back on the football team. He had 25 solo tackles and 60 total tackles on defense while recording 4.5 sacks.

He provided inside help as a power forward on the basketball team that won the Carolina Conference tournament. In track and field, Campbell placed 15th in discus in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A championship meet and finished third in the regional meet.

Wooten, the female athlete of the year who has signed to play softball at Pitt Community College, batted .379 with six home runs and 25 runs batted in for the Eagles. As a starter on the basketball team, she averaged 5.8 points and 7.5 rebounds. She also played tennis.

Other award winners were:

Joe Bostic Award: Sana’a Singletary

Wade Taylor Award: Aubrei Nixon

Russell Priest Award: ZahMarion Pone

Volleyball

MVP: Mileigh Martin and Tatum Allen

Coaches Award: Aubrei Nixon

Football

MVP: Dashon Campbell

Offense Award: Jaxon Hair and Jaden Lewis

Defense Award: Julius Battle and Xavier Potts

Iron Eagle: Gereal Maye

Cheerleading

Football MVP: Taylor Wheeless

Football Coaches Award: Alyssa Chavis

Basketball MVP: Macey Potter

Basketball Coaches Award: Nyasia Banks

Janice Martin Award: Nadya Colon

Girls’ Tennis

MVP: Sana’a Singletary

Coaches Award: Ruby Stephens

Iron Eagle: Niyah Wooten

Boys’ Cross Country

MVP: Andrew Shelton

Coaches Award: Ernest Washington

Girls’ Cross Country

MVP: Aliah Jacobs

Coaches Award: Kayelynn Chambers

Bowling

MVP: William Borza

Coaches Award: Johnny Wilson

Girls’ Basketball

MVP: Ariel Cromartie

Coaches Award: Nia McKoy

Most Improved: Sana’a Singletary

Boys’ Basketball

MVP: Keyshawn Kemp

Coaches Award: Dashon Campbell

Defense Award: Khalil McKoy

Most Improved: Landyn Scott

Boys’ Soccer

MVP: Ishaq Algozy and Davion Lewis

Defense Award: Jayce Hatcher

Coaches Award: Easton Bostic and Colton Daly

Baseball

Offense Award: Davion Lewis and Zach Sholar

Iron Eagle Award: Jayce Hatcher

Pitcher Award: Tyler Eason

Softball

MVP: Tatum Allen

Offense Award: Niyah Wooten

Defense Award: Jenna Brice

Coaches Award: Grayce Edwards

Boys’ Tennis

Coaches Award: Johnny Wilson

Most Improved: Dajour Davis

Boys’ Track & Field

MVP: Tevin McLean and Xavier Potts

Coaches Award: Riley Collins and Dashon Campbell

Girls’ Track & Field

MVP: Ariel Cromartie and Kylee Spaulidng

Coaches Award: Arian Field and Nyasia Banks

Golf

MVP: Henry Simmons

Most Improved: Levi Harrelson

Girls’ soccer

Awards winners will be announced at a later date.