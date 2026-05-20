Dashon Campbell, Niyah Wooten named East Bladen’s top athletes

Dashon Campbell and Niyah Wooten were named athletes of the year Tuesday, May 19 at East Bladen High School’s annual athletic banquet. Both were three-sport athletes.
Campbell, the male athlete of the year, rushed for 1,224 yards and scored a team-high 18 touchdowns as a running back on the football team. He had 25 solo tackles and 60 total tackles on defense while recording 4.5 sacks.
He provided inside help as a power forward on the basketball team that won the Carolina Conference tournament. In track and field, Campbell placed 15th in discus in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A championship meet and finished third in the regional meet.
Wooten, the female athlete of the year who has signed to play softball at Pitt Community College, batted .379 with six home runs and 25 runs batted in for the Eagles. As a starter on the basketball team, she averaged 5.8 points and 7.5 rebounds. She also played tennis.
Other award winners were:
Joe Bostic Award: Sana’a Singletary
Wade Taylor Award: Aubrei Nixon
Russell Priest Award: ZahMarion Pone
Volleyball
MVP: Mileigh Martin and Tatum Allen
Coaches Award: Aubrei Nixon
Football
MVP: Dashon Campbell
Offense Award: Jaxon Hair and Jaden Lewis
Defense Award: Julius Battle and Xavier Potts
Iron Eagle: Gereal Maye
Cheerleading
Football MVP: Taylor Wheeless
Football Coaches Award: Alyssa Chavis
Basketball MVP: Macey Potter
Basketball Coaches Award: Nyasia Banks
Janice Martin Award: Nadya Colon
Girls’ Tennis
MVP: Sana’a Singletary
Coaches Award: Ruby Stephens
Iron Eagle: Niyah Wooten
Boys’ Cross Country
MVP: Andrew Shelton
Coaches Award: Ernest Washington
Girls’ Cross Country
MVP: Aliah Jacobs
Coaches Award: Kayelynn Chambers
Bowling
MVP: William Borza
Coaches Award: Johnny Wilson
Girls’ Basketball
MVP: Ariel Cromartie
Coaches Award: Nia McKoy
Most Improved: Sana’a Singletary
Boys’ Basketball
MVP: Keyshawn Kemp
Coaches Award: Dashon Campbell
Defense Award: Khalil McKoy
Most Improved: Landyn Scott
Boys’ Soccer
MVP: Ishaq Algozy and Davion Lewis
Defense Award: Jayce Hatcher
Coaches Award: Easton Bostic and Colton Daly
Baseball
Offense Award: Davion Lewis and Zach Sholar
Iron Eagle Award: Jayce Hatcher
Pitcher Award: Tyler Eason
Softball
MVP: Tatum Allen
Offense Award: Niyah Wooten
Defense Award: Jenna Brice
Coaches Award: Grayce Edwards
Boys’ Tennis
Coaches Award: Johnny Wilson
Most Improved: Dajour Davis
Boys’ Track & Field
MVP: Tevin McLean and Xavier Potts
Coaches Award: Riley Collins and Dashon Campbell
Girls’ Track & Field
MVP: Ariel Cromartie and Kylee Spaulidng
Coaches Award: Arian Field and Nyasia Banks
Golf
MVP: Henry Simmons
Most Improved: Levi Harrelson
Girls’ soccer
Awards winners will be announced at a later date.
Leave a Reply