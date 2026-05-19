Spring Meet on Railroad Street set for Memorial Day in Clarkton

Clarkton will celebrate its 165th anniversary on Memorial Day with a parade followed by the Spring Meet on Railroad Street.

The third annual parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and make its way down North College Street.

Afterward, activities will move to Railroad Street highlighted by music from Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot from 1-4 p.m.

There will be food vendors, arts & crafts vendors and non-profit organizations on site. Children’s activities include pony rides, bounce slides, foam party, petting zoo and face painting.

The festival is sponsored by Community Events of Clarkton, which is a community-based organization dedicated to serving the people in and around Clarkton. The group is not affiliated with the Town of Clarkton government.

Food vendors expected to be lined along Railroad Street will be Reyes Grillin’ & Wheelin’, B&B Barbecue, Pass The Pudding, Tsunami Egg Rolls, HRK Concessions, Stop, Pop and Bowl, Salt & Soul Food, Southern Friend Chicken & Fish, Smokey & The Brisket, Spud Sippers, Southern Boii Cuisine, Bib Momma’s Lemonade, Flakis Mexisnacks and Cheesecape Therapy & Sweets.

The Memorial Day parade, which was the idea of Clarkton Mayor Jerome Myers, began in 2024 as a way to remember fallen service members and to bring the community together. Myers spent more than 20 years in the military.

“I hope you will join us for this meaningful celebration of Clarkton’s past, present, and future,” Myers said. “Bring your family, invite a friend, and come help us make this anniversary one to remember.”

Spring Meet T-shirts will be available for purchase and a book about the history of the town will be available at no charge.

“As Clarkton celebrates its 165th anniversary, I remain focused on bringing people together, honoring the generations who built the town, and ensuring Clarkton continues to grow as a vibrant place where families, businesses, and traditions can thrive,” Myers said.

For more information, contact Melody Matthews at 910-840-7241.