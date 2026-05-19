BCC to launch Aviation Management program in fall

Bladen Community College is preparing students for takeoff with the launch of an Aviation Management degree program beginning in the fall. In addition, the college is developing an Air Traffic Control program that is expected to begin in spring 2027 that will make the school the first community college in North Carolina to offer the training.

The Aviation Management program is designed to provide students with the technical knowledge, leadership abilities, and operational skills needed for careers in airport operations, aviation administration, logistics, and related aviation fields. Students enrolled in the program will study courses such as Air Navigation, Aviation Meteorology, Aviation Laws and Federal Aviation Regulations, Private Flight Theory, Aviation Management, Principles of Management, and Principles of Supervision, among others.

To meet the needs of today’s students, many courses within the program will be available online, offering flexibility for traditional students, working adults, military-affiliated students, and individuals with family obligations.

“The aviation industry continues to experience tremendous growth, and this program will provide our students with access to exciting, high-wage career opportunities while helping meet workforce needs across our region and state,” said Vice President for Instruction Dr. Lisa DeVane.

The proposed Air Traffic Control program will be an enhanced training program designed to prepare students for employment with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Students completing the program will receive the training necessary to pursue careers in air traffic control. The college is currently creating courses and finalizing the program of study for submission and approval through the North Carolina Community College System Office.

According to the 2025 North Carolina: The State of Aviation report, the aviation industry contributes nearly $88 billion annually to North Carolina’s economy and supports more than 427,000 jobs across the state. With 72 public airports statewide, the demand for skilled aviation professionals continues to grow. Regional workforce data also shows strong demand for careers in transportation, storage, and distribution management, with salaries ranging from approximately $61,000 to more than $179,000 annually and a median wage above $100,000.

In addition, transportation, distribution, and logistics have been identified as one of Bladen County’s largest workforce gaps, meaning there are significantly more job openings than qualified individuals available to fill them. The program will help address that need by preparing graduates for high-demand careers both locally and throughout North Carolina.

Individuals interested in learning more about the Aviation Management or Air Traffic Control programs can visit the college and speak with an advisor or call 910-879-5500.