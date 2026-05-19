Monday Roundup: Camden County edges East Bladen in girls’ soccer playoffs

CAMDEN — Claire Warren scored in the second half to lift Camden County to a 1-0 win against East Bladen on Monday in the third round of the N.C.High School Athletic Association 2A girls’ soccer playoffs.

Camden County (19-3-2) advances to the fourth round Thursday against Cornerstone Charter (19-2-0).

East Bladen (16-7-1) was shut out for the first time since losing at New Hanover 7-0 on March 4.

The Eagles allowed only three goals in the final 11 games, including the loss at Camden County, but couldn’t score against the Bruins, who have yielded only 23 goals in 24 games this season.

East Bladen seniors who played their final high school match were Aubri Nixon, Gabby Rebollar, Kaelyn Eason and Macey Potter.

MONDAY, MAY 18

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls’ soccer playoffs

2A: Camden County 1, East Bladen 0

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors

Tigers 20, Dodgers 3

Phillies 5, Red Sox 4

Standings: Tigers 12-1-1, Red Sox 8-5-1, Phillies 6-8-0, Dodgers 1-13-0

TUESDAY, MAY 19

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Clarkton

Athletics vs. Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch Tournament at Leinwand Park

No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 6 p.m.

8-10-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Bandits vs. Rockets, 6 p.m.

Thunder vs. Riptide, 7:30 p.m.

5-7-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Sweet Heat vs. Suncats, 6 p.m.

Snowbirds vs. Diamond Queens, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park

Tigers vs. Phillies, 6 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.