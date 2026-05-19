Monday Roundup: Camden County edges East Bladen in girls’ soccer playoffs

CAMDEN — Claire Warren scored in the second half to lift Camden County to a 1-0 win against East Bladen on Monday in the third round of the N.C.High School Athletic Association 2A girls’ soccer playoffs.
Camden County (19-3-2) advances to the fourth round Thursday against Cornerstone Charter (19-2-0).
East Bladen (16-7-1) was shut out for the first time since losing at New Hanover 7-0 on March 4.
The Eagles allowed only three goals in the final 11 games, including the loss at Camden County, but couldn’t score against the Bruins, who have yielded only 23 goals in 24 games this season.
East Bladen seniors who played their final high school match were Aubri Nixon, Gabby Rebollar, Kaelyn Eason and Macey Potter.
MONDAY, MAY 18
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls’ soccer playoffs
2A: Camden County 1, East Bladen 0
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Minors
Tigers 20, Dodgers 3
Phillies 5, Red Sox 4
Standings: Tigers 12-1-1, Red Sox 8-5-1, Phillies 6-8-0, Dodgers 1-13-0
TUESDAY, MAY 19
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Clarkton
Athletics vs. Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch Tournament at Leinwand Park
No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 6 p.m.
8-10-Year-Old Softball at County Park
Bandits vs. Rockets, 6 p.m.
Thunder vs. Riptide, 7:30 p.m.
5-7-Year-Old Softball at County Park
Sweet Heat vs. Suncats, 6 p.m.
Snowbirds vs. Diamond Queens, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park
Tigers vs. Phillies, 6 p.m.
Red Sox vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.
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