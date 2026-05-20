21 Bladen businesses formed in April

These Bladen County businesses incorporated in April 2026 with the State of North Carolina based on information from the N.C. Secretary of State website. The office addresses listed are for the registered agent and may not necessarily be the location of the business. Nonprofit organizations are noted by “NP.”

• 3Bros Trucking LLC, 261 Bladen Lake School Road, Elizabethtown. Agent: Reymon A. Arzu. Formed: April 20.

• 9EtherMusic LLC, 1187 North Mitchell Ford Road, Clarkton. Agent: Joseph Lemon. Formed: April 14.

• Ballard and Sons Enterprise LLC, 504 Quail Street, Elizabethtown. Agent: Jamie Ballard. Formed: April 22.

• Blessed Hands Family Childcare LLC, 2899 Elkton Road, Clarkton. Agent: Camellia Lashe Ellis-Leach. Formed: April 10.

• Cape Fear BBQ Company LLC, 4313 Old Abbottsburg Road, Bladenboro. Agent: Darrell Glen Housand II. Formed: April 15.

• Chago Construction of Carolina LLC, 11132 Rosindale Road, Council. Agent: Ysauro Sanchez Garnica. Formed: April 16.

• Clearcut Land Management LLC, 3785 Cromartie Road, Elizabethtown. Agent: Manuel Garcia. Formed: April 2.

• E Town Nutrition LLC, 168 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown. Agent: Aaron Roger Bullock. Formed: April 7.

• East Coast Aero LLC, 200 Chestnut Street, Bladenboro. Agent: James H. Green. Formed: April 10.

• Elevated Living LLC, 917 Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown. Agent: Jahnarra Barr. Formed: April 27.

• Get Er Done Logistics LLC, 16248 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro. Agent: Loretta Brown. Formed: April 22.

• JDM Reliable Transport LLC, 701 Richardson Street #D2, Elizabethtown. Agent: Demetriss McKoy. Formed: April 30.

• Jesus Freaks Ministry, 315 Forest Drive, Bladenboro. Agent: Troy Cris Harrelson. Formed: April 15.

• JWF Distributing LLC, 174 Brisson Carroll Road, Tar Heel. Agent: Joshua William Faircloth. Formed: April 22.

• Keydart Inc., 64 Addie Bell Drive, White Oak. Agent: Lashanda Howard. Formed: April 29.

• Rods Studio LLC, 1178 Baldwin Branch Church Road, Elizabethtown. Agent: Rodrigo Herrera. Formed: April 17.

• Rogers Care Transport LLC, 506 South Lower Street, Elizabethtown. Agent: Reginald Rogers. Formed: April 20.

• Swamp Donkey Farms LLC, 1879 White Lake Drive, Elizabethtown. Agent: Drew Guy Scruggins.

• T.S. One LLC, 1737 Zion Hill Church Road, Bladenboro. Agent: Robert A. Singletary Sr. Formed: April 17.

• The Next Brewed Chapter LLC, 600 Butters Cemetery Road, Bladenboro. Agent: Stephanie Bryant. Formed: April 28.

• Vasquez Drywall Services LLC, 3788 Owen Hill Road, Elizabethtown. Agent: Edwin Haroldo Vasquez Temaj. Formed: April 6.