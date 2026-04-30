Bladen County calendar of events

Here are some upcoming events in Bladen County. Events can be added to our online calendar by visiting bladenjournal.com and clicking on Calendar. Events for the print edition may be submitted for consideration at [email protected].

BBQ Plate Sale: Friday, May 1, 12:30 p.m., Elizabethtown Christian Academy, 2605 West Broad Street, Elizabethtown. $10 per plate. Proceeds used to purchase rock to complete the Homer Driver driveway project. Information: 910-862-3427.

Walk with a Doc: Friday, May 1, noon-1 p.m., Leinwand Park, 803 W. King St., Elizabethtown. After a brief health discussion from a healthcare provider, participants will walk at their own pace. Information: 614-714-0407.

Yard Sale: Saturday, May 2, 7 a.m.-noon, Trinity Methodist Church Activity Building, 901 West Broad Street, Elizabethtown. Items may be dropped off during the week of April 27. Information: 910-862-3706 or office@trinityetownorg.

May Day Jamboree: Saturday, May 2, 2-8 p.m., Lu Mil Vineyard, 438 Suggs-Taylor Road, Elizabethtown. Music by Backline Band, Loose Floorboards and Rivermist Band, free wine tasting, food trucks, fishing. Information: 910-866-5819.

Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic: Saturday, May 2, 1-2 p.m., Elizabethtown Veterinary Hospital, 4629 US 701 South, Clarkton. $10 (cash only). Information: 910-862-3000.

Line Dance Lessons: Saturday, May 2, 7:30 p.m., Camp Clearwater. Every Saturday night. Instructors Lori Gautier and Jammie Raynor. Information: 910-862-3365.

Bay Tree Lakes Fire Department Open House: Saturday, May 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 12717 NC 41, Harrells. Hot dogs, popcorn, drinks, bounce house, face painting, hands-on activities with fire trucks. Information: 910-588-4577.

Trades and Crafts Day: Sunday, May 3, noon-4 p.m., Harmony Hall Village Plantation, 1615 River Road, White Oak. Hands-on demonstrations, children’s games, local vendors and crafts. Information: 910-874-1707 or [email protected].

Spaulding Monroe Alumni Association Meeting: Monday, May 4, 6:30 p.m., Spaulding Monroe Cultural Center, 508 MLK Jr. Drive, Bladenboro. Guest speaker Jennifer Carroll from First Citizen’s Bank will discuss fraud and scam awareness. Information: 910-863-3110.

Crushed Glass Suncatcher Class: Wednesday, May 6, 6:30 p.m., Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, 195 Vineyard Drive, Elizabethtown. Paint & Create class with Sarah. $55. Information: 910-645-4291.

Intro to Gardening Workshop: Thursday, May 7, 6-8 p.m., Bridger Memorial Public Library, Bladenboro. Free program will include a soil sampling demonstration and soil sample kits. Information: Allison Weatherspoon at 910-862-4591 or [email protected] or Kim Wilson at 910-863-4586 or [email protected].

Kids Day: Saturday, May 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elizabethtown Town Hall, 805 West Broad Street, Elizabethtown. Hosted by Elizabethtown Police Department. Bounce houses, games, bicycle giveaway, music and food.

Spring Fling: Saturday, May 9, Noon-9 p.m., downtown Bladenboro. Arts and craft vendors, food vendors, local entertainment, hula hoop contest, classic car cruise-in, Thomas Road Band. Information: [email protected].

Bladenboro Rotary Tournament: Thursday, May 14, 1 p.m. shotgun start, Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club, Whiteville.

Peace Officer’s Memorial: Friday, May 15, 10 a.m., Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, 299 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. RSVP by April 30 by calling 910-862-6967.

East Bladen Booster Club Raffle: Friday, May 15, East Bladen cafeteria. Tickets are $100, which includes two streak dinners. Takeout begins at 4 p.m. with drawing beginning at 6 p.m. Raffle for $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000. Tickets available from Booster Club members.

Elizabethtown Rotary Club Scholarship Tournament: Friday, May 15, 9 a.m. shotgun start, Vineyard Golf at White Lake. $75 per player. Information: 910-876-1030 or [email protected].

White Lake Water Festival: May 15-17. Parade, 10 a.m., Saturday, May 16. Other activities include car show, music, crafts, food, cornhole tournament, sandcastle building contest. Carolina Show Ski Team performs Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m. Information: whitelakewaterfestival.org.

Car Show: Saturday, May 16, White Lake Christian Camp, 1930 White Lake Drive, White Lake. Registration: 8 a.m.-noon. $20. Parade at 10 a.m. Part of White Lake Water Festival. Information: 910-872-1726.

Jams & Jellies: Tuesday, May 19, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Bladen County Extension Service, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. $10. Registration deadline 5 days before the workshop. Information: 910-862-4591

Spring Meet on Railroad Street: Monday, May 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Clarkton. Parade, vendors, activities. Celebrating the 165th anniversary of Clarkton. Information: 91-840-7241.

Relay For Life of Bladen County: Saturday, June 6, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Elizabethtown Middle School, 1496 U.S. 701, Elizabethtown. Activities throughout the day. Information: 800-227-2345.

Salsa Making: Thursday, June 11, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Bladen County Extension Service, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. $10. Registration deadline 5 days before the workshop. Information: 910-862-4591

Jim and Sue Schultz Foundation Prime Rib Dinner: Thursday, June 11, 6:30 p.m., Gallery Ballroom at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery, Elizabethtown. Music by Howard Faircloth. $39 per person. Information: 910-840-0664 or [email protected].

Jim and Sue Schultz Foundation ‘Whack Smack It’ Memorial Golf Tournament: Friday, June 12, Vineyard Golf at White Lake. Proceeds benefit East Bladen and West Bladen athletic programs and Elizabethtown Dixie Youth Baseball. Information: 910-840-0664 or [email protected].

Tar Heel High School Alumni Reunion: Saturday, June 27, 4-8 p.m., The Venue at Barefoot Farms, Bladenboro. $60. Ages 30 and up. The dress will be semi-formal. Last day to purchase tickets is May 2. Information: Search Tar Heel High School Alumni Reunion group on Facebook.

Pickles & Pressure Canning: Tuesday, July 14, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Bladen County Extension Service, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. $10. Registration deadline 5 days before the workshop. Information: 910-862-4591

Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic: Saturday, Sept. 12, 1-2 p.m., Elizabethtown Veterinary Hospital, 4629 US 701 South, Clarkton. $10 (cash only). Information: 910-862-3000.

Clearwater Cycle Motorcycle Ride: Saturday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m., Camp Clearwater, White Lake. $25 per motorcycle, $35 with rider. Door prizes, auction, food. Proceeds used for gifts for needy children at Christmas and church expenses. Information: Donnie Weaver at 910-651-8606 or [email protected] or Pastor Lynn Epps at 919-738-1280 or [email protected].