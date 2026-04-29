Tuesday Roundup: East, West baseball, East softball win

ELIZABETHTOWN — Tyler Eason struck out 10 and didn’t allow an earned run over six innings Tuesday night in pitching East Bladen to a 7-3 win against Lakewood on Senior Night at Russell Priest Field.

Davion Lewis struck out the side in the seventh to secure the Carolina Conference baseball win for the Eagles (10-10, 7-4 Carolina). East Bladen remained tied with North Duplin for third place with one game remaining in the regular season.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Zach Sholar had two hits, scored twice and had two RBIs for East Bladen. Lewis also had two hits. Isaiah Lee, Eason and Easton Bostic each had a hit.

East Bladen scored in the first when Sholar led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on a fly out and scored on Jayce Hatcher’s sacrifice fly.

A fielding error in the second helped the Eagles score twice in the second for a 3-0 lead. Colton Daly walked and courtesy runner Omar Powell stole second. After an out, Eason reached on an error by the left fielder. Jaxon Hair drove in Powell with a ground out. Bostic followed with a run-producing single to left.

Lakewood tied it with two runs in the third and another in the fourth, but the Eagles struck for four runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 7-3 lead.

Eason opened the decisive fourth with a single and Hair walked. Bostic advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt. Sholar followed with a double to right-center that broke the 3-all tie. Lewis then singled up the middle to drive home Sholar. Lee slapped a two-out single that scored Lewis with the final run.

Baseball: West Bladen 8, South Brunswick 3

In Southport, West Bladen exploded for seven runs in the first inning and moved into a tie for second place in the Southeastern Conference with its ninth straight victory.

The Knights (17-6, 6-3 Southeastern) are scheduled to host South Brunswick (14-9, 6-3 Southeastern) on Thursday night that will decide second behind conference champion Whiteville (14-6, 9-0 Southeastern).

After West Bladen’s first batter was retired, Ashton Davis walked and Tyler Lewis and Hunter Hester singled to load the bases. After a pickoff for the second out, Chase Bryan doubled home courtesy runner Ryan Dove and Hester for the first two runs. Weston Hilburn followed with a single that scored Bryan.

The Knights loaded the bases again on a single by Jackson Smith and Gaston Russ reaching on catcher’s interference. A wild pitch and Aiden Trinidad’s double to center plated three more runs. J.T. Hepler’s pop single scored Trinidad with West Bladen’s final run of the first inning.

Lewis was the winning pitcher after scattering nine hits and allowing three fifth-inning runs. He struck out seven and walked two. Hepler pitched the final 1.1 innings and allowed a hit and struck out two.

Hepler had two hits to lead a balanced West Bladen offense. Davis, Lewis, Hester, Bryan, Hilburn, Smith, Russ and Trinidad each had a hit as every Knights batter had at least one hit.

Softball: East Bladen 19, Lakewood 3

In Elizabethtown, Gracey Edwards and Jenna Brice each had two hits and two runs batted in as the Eagles clinched third place in the Carolina Conference with their third straight win.

Niyah Wooten had a solo home run and scored three times for East Bladen (8-11, 6-3 Carolina), which took advantage of 15 walks in the three-inning game. Tatum Allen and Gracey Clark each had a hit.

Brice allowed three and struck out four in the circle for the Eagles.

Softball: South Brunswick 10, West Bladen 0

In Southport, conference-leading South Brunswick plated nine runs in the first inning and rolled past West Bladen in a game halted in the fifth inning because of the run rule.

Allison Hickman, Natalee Sykes and Abigail Dew each had singles for West Bladen (9-10, 6-3 Southeastern).

South Brunswick (16-5, 9-0 Southeastern) scored six runs after there were two outs in the first-inning uprising. The Cougars took advantage of six walks and used three hits in the rally.

West Bladen loaded the bases with one out in the first inning, but couldn’t score. Sykes reached third base in the fourth, but was stranded.

Girls’ Soccer: South Brunswick 6, West Bladen 0

In Southport, Southeastern Conference leader South Brunswick shut out the Knights in the first of two meetings this week. The Cougars (13-31, 7-0-0 Southeastern) scored four times in the first half.

Ashley Baiza Rivon made 10 saves in net for West Bladen (6-10-2, 4-2-1 Southeastern), which has clinched second place in the conference. Genesis Castro-Catarero had six steals and Camila Ribon Carrillo and Jaidyn Taylor each five to lead the Knights.

JV Baseball: East Bladen 11, Lakewood 6

In Elizabethtown, Zahmarion Pone was a single away from hitting for the cycle and drove in four runs as the Eagles ended their season with a victory.

Pone had a triple in the first, double in the second and a two-run inside-the-park home run in the third as East Bladen (5-4) broke a 6-all tie with five runs in the third, and final, inning.

Omar Powell had a double and triple, scored twice and drove in a run. Prince Powell had a two-run double in the third. Gunner Lewis and Ryne Priest each had RBI singles.

JV Baseball: South Brunswick 4, West Bladen 2

In Southport, South Brunswick edged the Knights in a game that was scoreless through four innings.

The Cougars scored three times in the fifth on two hits, a pair of West Bladen errors and a walk.

West Bladen (7-6) countered with two runs in the sixth on a single by Luke Bryant, an error and an RBI fielder’s choice from Brooks Carroll. West Brunswick tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the inning.

Devan Stanley opened the Knights seventh with a single, but was left stranded at second.

Bryant was 2-for-4 to lead the West offense. Carroll, Stanley and Graylen Robinson each had a hit. Corben Chadwick pitched the first 5.1 innings and struck out eight. Carroll struck out the final two batters.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Golf

Emereau hosted a Captain’s Choice match with Elizabethtown Christian Academy at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

Emereau’s Braxton Lewis, Mason Sasser and Luke Avant won a playoff against teammates Craven Kinlaw, Hudson Willoughby and Tony Robinson to secure the win. Both teams shot 39 in the 9-hole match.

Other Emereau scores were:

40 – Austin Everette, Hollyn Hester and Jase Davis

41 – Laikyn Rogerson, Avalyn Tart and Knox Gooden

The top Elizabethtown Christian Academy team was Avery Tatum, Alyssa Yandle and Armani Byrd.

Eighth graders Rogerson, Kinlaw, Everette, Lewis, Yandle and Andrews were recognized at the final match of the season.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Varsity: East Bladen 7, Lakewood 3

Varsity: West Bladen 8, South Brunswick 3

JV: East Bladen 11, Lakewood 6

JV: South Brunswick 4, West Bladen 2

Softball

East Bladen 19, Lakewood 3

South Brunswick 10, West Bladen 0

Girls’ Soccer

East Bladen 3, Lakewood 0

South Brunswick 6, West Bladen 0

Boys’ Tennis

NCHSAA 1A/2A Dual Team Playoffs

Rosewood defeated East Bladen

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball

Williams Township 12, Clarkton 5

Whiteville 13, Tar Heel 1

Softball

Williams Township 22, Clarkton 3

Whiteville 18, Tar Heel 0

RECREATION

Bladen County DYB Majors

Clarkton 13, Bladenboro 2

Bladen County DYB Minors

Clarkton 17, Bladenboro Yard Goats 4

Bladen County DYB Coach-Pitch

Clarkton 6, Bladenboro Tigers 1

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch

Mets 12, Diamondbacks 7

Royals vs. Pirates

8-10-Year-Old Softball

Thunder vs. Rockets

Heat vs. Bandits

5-7-Year-Old Softball

Falcons vs. Sweet Heat

Diamond Queens vs. Suncats

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

HIGH SCHOOL

Track and Field

West Bladen in Southeastern championship meet, UNC Pembroke, 11 a.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park

Red Sox vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.

Tigers vs. Phillies, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

South Brunswick at West Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.

East Bladen at East Columbus, 6 p.m.

Softball

South Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at East Columbus, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

South Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at East Columbus, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Bladenboro at Nakina, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Clarkton

Athletics vs. Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park

Diamondbacks vs. Royals, 6 p.m.

Yankees vs. Mets, 8 p.m.

Bladen County DYB Minors

Hallsboro at Clarkton, 6 p.m.

8-10-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Riptide vs. Thunder, 6 p.m.

Rockets vs. Bandits, 7:30 p.m.

5-7-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Diamond Queens vs. Snowbirds, 6 p.m.

Suncats vs. Sweet Heat, 7:30 p.m.