Wednesday Roundup: East Bladen girls win Carolina track & field championship

MOUNT OLIVE — Kassidii Goodwin won two events and the East Bladen girls won three relay races Wednesday in winning the Carolina Conference track and field championship held at Mount Olive University.

Goodwin, a freshman, won the 1,600-meters in 6 minutes, 51 seconds, finishing 17 seconds ahead of Lakewood’s Hayleigh Bass, and the 800 in 2:52, beating Bass by 15 seconds.

Also for the Eagles girls, Ariel Cromartie won the 100 hurdles in 19:31 seconds and Ahmera Moore captured the long jump in 13 feet, 2.5 inches.

The East Bladen girls scored 150 points to finish ahead of North Duplin by 41.

The East Bladen boys placed third with 137.5 points. Lakewood won with 168.5.

East Bladen’s Riley Collins won the 200 in 21.82 seconds and Dashon Campbell tied for first in the discus in 141-0. The Eagles won all four relay races.

Here are the East Bladen athletes who finished in the top five:

Girls

Team: East Bladen 150, North Duplin 109, Hobbton 65, Lakewood 63, West Columbus 45, East Columbus 39, Union 25.

100 hurdles: 1. Ariel Cromartie, 19.31

100: 3. Arian Fields, 13.20; 4. Nyasia Banks, 13.21; 5. Janiyah Grimes, 13.22

4×100: 1. East Bladen, 53.20.

4×200: 1. East Bladen, 1:57.

1,600: 1. Kassidii Goodwin, 6:51

400: 2. Kamariah Rhodie, 1:11; 3. Gabrielle Williams, 1:12.

300 hurdles: 4.Allysa Stringfield, 1:10.

800: 1.Kassidii Goodwin, 2:52; 3. Angel Moore, 3:18.

200: 4. Janiyah Grimes, 28.59; 5. Zarehhena Baldwin, 29:56.

4×400: 1. East Bladen, 4:53.

Long jump: 1. Ahmera Moore, 13-2.5.

Discus: 2. Jamiya Peterson, 72-5; 5. Neveah Dixon, 65-8.

Shot put: 2. Jenniyah Jones, 28-11; 3. Naveah Dixon, 28-4.

Boys

Team: Lakewood 168.5, North Duplin 163, East Bladen 137.5, West Columbus 82, Hobbton 58, East Columbus 40, Union 7.

4×800: 1. East Bladen, 9:29.

110 hurdles: 2. Jayden Hawkins, 17.11.

100: 4. Tevin McLean, 11.10.

4×100: 1. East Bladen, 44.50.

4×200: 1. East Bladen, 1:32.

400: 2. Braylan Johnson, 54.12.

300 hurdles: 3. Jayden Hawkins, 45.00.

800: 4. Ethan Metz, 2:26.

200: 1. Riley Collins, 21.82; 2. Tevin McLean, 21.95.

3,200: 4. Bradley Townsend, 12:59.

4×400: 1. East Bladen, 3:45.

Long jump: 3. Julius Battle, 19-9.

Triple jump: 4. Jaden Lewis, 39-2; 5. Julius Battle, 38-10.

Discus: 1 (tie). Dashon Campbell, 141-0; 3. William Borza, 99-0.

Shot put: 5. William Borza. 34-4.

JV Baseball: East Bladen 14, Harrells Christian 1

Fox Sutton pitched a two-hitter and the Eagles scored 12 runs over the last two innings in beating Harrells Christian.

East Bladen (6-4) took advantage of six Harrells errors, four hit batters and two walks in the game.

Zahmarion Pone reached all four trips to the plate with a pair of hits, a walk and was hit by a pitch. Omar Powell was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Cayden Morton was 2-for-3. Ryne Priest reached base three times on two errors and was hit and scored three times. Chandler Wall and Sutton each had a hit.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

JV: East Bladen 14, Harrells Christian 1

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors

Red Sox 8, Dodgers 2

Tigers 15, Phillies 2

Standings: Tigers 8-1, Red Sox 6-3, Phillies 3-6, Dodgers 1-8

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

South Brunswick at West Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.

East Bladen at East Columbus, 6 p.m.

Softball

South Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at East Columbus, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

South Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at East Columbus, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Bladenboro at Nakina, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Clarkton

Athletics vs. Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park

Diamondbacks vs. Royals, 6 p.m.

Yankees vs. Mets, 8 p.m.

Bladen County DYB Minors

Hallsboro at Clarkton, 6 p.m.

8-10-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Riptide vs. Thunder, 6 p.m.

Rockets vs. Bandits, 7:30 p.m.

5-7-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Diamond Queens vs. Snowbirds, 6 p.m.

Suncats vs. Sweet Heat, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Clinton at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

Softball

Clinton at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Clinton at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

Track and Field

West Bladen in Southeastern championship meet, South Columbus High School, 12:30 p.m.