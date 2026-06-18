Clarkton Lions Club holds pancake breakfast

The Clarkton Lions Club held its fourth annual summer pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday, June 13 inside Clarkton Depot on Elm Street. Several people spent a portion of their morning enjoying all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice.

Club President Troy Mitchell thanked Barefoot Brew, Thompson Small Engine and Fresh Foods of Clarkton for donating products.

The club has hosted a “Breakfast with Santa” fundraiser each December.

In other club news,

• Lions members Rosemary Bengston, Wally Bengston, Mary Elizabeth Jones and Jerome Myers assisted with eye exams Tuesday, June 9 for 33 children at Grow Early Learning preschool in Whiteville.

• The club elected officers for the 2026-27 year: President Jerome Myers, Vice President Keith Croom, Treasurer Rusty Marsh, Secretary Sonny Jones and Tail Twister Mary Elizabeth Jones.

• Bladen County civic clubs are invited to share club news by emailing [email protected].