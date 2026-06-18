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Clarkton Lions Club holds pancake breakfast

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Clarkton Lions Club President Troy Mitchell cooks pancakes on the griddle. Contributed photo

Clarkton Lions Club President Troy Mitchell cooks pancakes on the griddle.

Contributed photo

People go through the serving line during the Clarkton Lions Club pancake breakfast Contributed photo

People go through the serving line during the Clarkton Lions Club pancake breakfast

Contributed photo

The Clarkton Lions Club held its fourth annual summer pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday, June 13 inside Clarkton Depot on Elm Street. Several people spent a portion of their morning enjoying all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice.

Club President Troy Mitchell thanked Barefoot Brew, Thompson Small Engine and Fresh Foods of Clarkton for donating products.

The club has hosted a “Breakfast with Santa” fundraiser each December.

In other club news,

• Lions members Rosemary Bengston, Wally Bengston, Mary Elizabeth Jones and Jerome Myers assisted with eye exams Tuesday, June 9 for 33 children at Grow Early Learning preschool in Whiteville.

• The club elected officers for the 2026-27 year: President Jerome Myers, Vice President Keith Croom, Treasurer Rusty Marsh, Secretary Sonny Jones and Tail Twister Mary Elizabeth Jones.

• Bladen County civic clubs are invited to share club news by emailing [email protected].

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