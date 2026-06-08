Relay For Life offers hope for cancer survivors

As the sun began to set, hundreds of glowing luminarias lined the circular walking track, each carrying a name, a memory and a story. They highlighted the reason Relay For Life continues year after year: hope.

Many survivors and supporters gathered at Elizabethtown Middle School on Saturday, June 6, for the Relay For Life event, walking laps in honor of those who have battled and are still battling cancer.

Celebration and reflection enveloped the day. There was laughter, children running across the field and old friends catching up. Some wore matching outfits while others had shirts bearing the names of loved ones.

Booths were set up around the track, selling food and crafts or just full of people wanting to be present. DJ Albert “Boogie” Lewis kept the music going all day, retaining a lively atmosphere. Once the sun began to set and the overbearing heat slowly disappeared, folks of all ages crowded the center field to dance along to “Church Clap” and other beats.

Icees and lemonades were sold to keep walkers cool, with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

According to Angeline Jarmon, Bladen County’s Relay For Life chairperson, the ACS allocates the majority of its funds to cancer research.

Co-chairperson Lawandra McKoy added that the organization also provides support services for patients.

“If they need transportation to treatment, they can call up, and they will be connected to someone in the area,” she said.

For many attendees, the American Cancer Society’s mission was more than a cause. It was personal.

Yvette Ross has been working with Relay For Life for over a decade. After her own cancer diagnosis last March, family members rallied around her through “Anderson’s Angels,” a booth selling chicken tenders, fries and other treats.

“Relay For Life really touches home because that money is how the American Cancer Society is able to help me,” Ross said.

Sandra Baldwin, Ross’ sister, was behind the booth in her apron, grilling food.

“When my sister got sick, I was like, ‘Really? Why God? Why her?’” Baldwin said. “It really touches our hearts to be able to be involved. It feels like I’m giving something back.”

Activities around the track kept attendees of all ages busy throughout the afternoon. Beanbags were tossed back and forth on cornhole boards. Children bounced on inflatable castles until they were tired.

​“I like that they incorporate a lot of stuff with the kids because we have now kids that are being diagnosed with cancer,” Baldwin said before leaning down and whispering that she brought glow sticks for them to snap once it got dark.

​The event raised money for the fight against cancer, but for many participants, the evening was about something equally important, remembering those they have lost and celebrating those who survived.

People were out from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Starting at 6 p.m., survivors completed the traditional survivor lap. Three hours later, participants gathered for the luminary ceremony. Bags decorated with markers and stickers lit up with the glow of candles. A stack of bigger candles sat on the metal bleachers nearby, lit and spelling out “Hope.”

The word served as more than a decoration. For many gathered at Relay For Life, hope was the reason they came. Behind every luminaria and every lap walked was a personal connection to cancer.

Glenda Rhodie Murchison, owner of Glenda’s Cakes, had a lineup of glossy desserts for sale and wore a custom shirt in honor of her son, Farrell Murchison, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2018. She was joined by her sister Arlene and her friend Donald, who are both proud cancer survivors.

​“It feels great to support,” Rhodie said. “I know how many people need help.”

​The next booth over was “Sunshyn Crafty Creations,” selling snacks and custom decor, overseen by Sonya Rhodie.

​“I’m out here for Relay For Life because I like what it stands for,” Sonya said. “Several family members have passed away, and, actually, some are still fighting. It’s a beautiful cause, and Bladen County is a nice place to have it.”

Bladen County has been hosting Relay For Life for decades, but as time passes, involvement has dwindled.

​“We need volunteers,” McKoy said. “We want more teams. We need to raise money for the cause. Over the years, it’s gone down. We want to bring unity in the county.”

​Jarmon admitted she is unsure why attendance has lowered, and alongside her team, she seeks to understand why.

​“We need feedback from the county,” she said. “What do they want to see different? What do we need to do?”

​Jarmon began volunteering with Relay For Life in high school due to her mother having cancer. “It’s a lot of fulfillment,” she said. “I’m in it to bring awareness that this is a disease that’s out there and we need to try our best to find a cure for it.”

Genice Carter, a breast cancer survivor, emphasized the importance of involvement within Relay For Life.

​“What I really got out of the whole experience is that someone’s got your back,” Carter said. “You’re not alone, and there are a lot of people in the world facing the same thing.”