McGill: Whole truth sets a person free

“A Word from the Word” by Rev. Cameron L. McGill (6/1/26)

Amongst famous movie lines, probably none is so poignant as that of An Officer and a Gentleman. In the courtroom declaration of Colonel Nathan R. Jessup (Jack Nicholson) when Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise) demands the truth. Colonel Jessup emphatically informs the Lieutenant, “You Can’t Handle the Truth!” Well, in this post-modern era of feelings-based theology where many so-called preachers and teachers are tickling ears as predicted by the Apostle Paul (II Timothy 4), few have a palate for sound doctrine and have chosen Spirited Delight over Spiritual Discipleship. Many are satisfied to Sip Milk rather than digest Strong Meat (Hebrews 5:14). In other words, most people today Can’t Handle the Truth. But those that are well versed in the Word know that it is the Truth, the Whole Truth and Nothing but the Truth that sets a person free (John 8:32). By the Way…. If you’ve ever wondered why the church I pastor (The LAKE Church) meets at 8:32 on Sunday mornings, now you know.

For this week’s devotional thought, let’s consider John 6:60-67. “Many therefore of His disciples, when they had heard this, said, This is a hard saying; who can hear it? When Jesus knew in Himself that His disciples murmured at it, He said unto them, Doth this offend you? What and if ye shall see the Son of man ascend up where He was before? It is the Spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life. But there are some of you that believe not. For Jesus knew from the beginning who they were that believed not, and who should betray Him. And He said, Therefore said I unto you, that no man can come unto Me, except it were given unto him of My Father. From that time many of His disciples went back, and walked no more with Him. Then said Jesus unto the twelve, Will ye also go away?”

Long before Jesus told the parable of the “Wheats and the Tares”, people began separating themselves into two groups. Those who wanted easy-believism and those that were committed to the Cause of Christ. When Jesus was healing and ministering to the masses, everyone wanted to be part of the Crowd. When the Savior spoke of an Eternity in Heaven, everyone wanted a Crown. But, sadly, when the Lord began instructing them to deny themselves and follow Him, few wanted a Cross. In John 6, we see what happens when the Whole Counsel of the Word of

God is Preached (Acts 20:27). It divides those who want a Savior only and those who desire both a Savior and a Lord.

It seems that many from the first century, till now, those who call themselves Christians have had a “Pick and Choose” philosophy when it comes to the scriptures, and when it comes to Almighty God. Like a trip through your local Buffet, folks take only what they want and leave what they have no appetite for.

People want his Adoration without his Anger. They want his Blessings to Share without any Burdens to Bear. They want Compassion, but no Conviction. They want His Delights, but not His Demands. They want the Essence of Spirituality without the Escape of Sensuality. They want Faith without having to be Faithful. They want all Grace, and no Guilt. They want to hear all about Heaven, but never a word about Hell. They want the Holy Spirit’s Inspiration, but not His Involvement. They want the Joy of the Lord, without considering his Jealousy. They want sermons about Kindness, but desire very little Knowledge. They want the Love of God, without being Loyal to Him. They embrace the Messiah, but reject the idea of a Master. They call out to God for every Necessity while failing to meet the Needs of others. They claim to believe in God’s Omniscience, Omnipotence, and Omnipresence, but live in such a way that seems to reject his Preeminence, Power or Presence. They celebrate the Price He Paid on Calvary while not willing to Pay the Price of Christianity. They Quote the scriptures at Church, but remain Quiet amongst the Culture. They want the Reward without Repentance. They embrace the gentle Shepherd who Leads us while rejecting God’s Sovereignty as Lord over us. They Say they believe in the Truth of God’s Word but fall to Temptation and out of God’s Will daily. They are Unashamed on Sunday morning, but Un-committed on Saturday night; they claim Victory in Jesus, but act like Victims from day to day; they Express Faith Inwardly but Espouse Unfaithfulness Outwardly. They Yearn for something more but stay the same from Year to Year, they long for Zion, but seldom show Zeal for the things of God.

My question for each of you today is the same question the Lord asked His disciples in John 6:67. “Will Ye Also Go Away” from the Truth or will we continue to Believe the Word of God and strive daily to live Boldly in the Will of God?