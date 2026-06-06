DYB Coach-Pitch: Bladen County eliminated, Elizabethtown loses

Bladen County split a pair of games and Elizabethtown lost its opening game Saturday, June 6 in Diamond Youth Baseball AA Coach-Pitch tournaments.

Bladen County defeated South Columbus Black 8-6, then lost to Whiteville American 12-7 and was eliminated from the District 2 tournament being played at Bladenboro’s McLean Park.

Elizabethtown lost to Lumberton Maroon 19-3 in the first round of the District 9 tournament at Leinwand Park. Host Elizabethtown is scheduled to play Monday, June 8 in an elimination contest against the winner between Sunday’s West Robeson White and Lumberton Gold contest.

District 2: Bladen County 8, South Columbus Black 6

Bladen County plated three runs in the first inning, then held off a South Columbus Black rally in the final inning in an elimination game Saturday morning.

Bladen County built an 8-1 lead through five innings. South Columbus Black scored five times in the sixth and had the tying run at the plate when the game ended on a pop out.

Jo Jo Adams, Mason Carroll and Ayden Wilds scored in the first inning for Bladen County. The host team added three more runs in the fourth when Jude Stone, Colton Heverly and Dean Dubuke crossed home plate.

Bladen County added what turned out to be the deciding runs in the fifth when Wilds and Jace Taylor scored.

District 9: Lumberton Maroon 19, Elizabethtown 3

Lumberton Maroon raced to an early lead in topping Elizabethtown. Lumberton Maroon scored six runs in the first inning, seven in the second and six in the third. A team can score a maximum of seven runs in an inning.

Elizabethtown scored its three runs in the second. Branson Gooden and R.W. Willoughby began the rally with base hits. Noah Merchant drove home Gooden with a one-out ground out to shortstop. Lonnie Patrick and Hudson Dove followed with run-producing base hits.

Kylan Smith had a hit in the third inning for Elizabethtown.

District 2: Whiteville American 12, Bladen County 7

Whiteville American used a five-run, fourth inning to pull away for the victory and eliminate Bladen County from the seven-team, double-elimination tournament.

The game was tight through three innings with Whiteville American holding a 7-6 lead.

Bladen County scored twice in each of its first three at-bats. Adams and Wilds scored in the first inning. Jack Bordeaux and Heverly scored in the second inning, and Wilds and Taylor scored in the third inning.

Whiteville American sent nine batters to the plate in the fourth and scored five times for a 12-6 lead.

Bladen County’s Adams scored in the fifth for the final run.

Members of the Bladen County AA (Coach-Pitch) All-Stars were Jon Luke White, Trae Shular, Mason Carroll, JoJo Adams, Jace Taylor, John McKoy, Colton Heverly, Jack Bordeaux, Weston Thompson, Jude Stone and Dean Dubuke. Coaches were David Dubuke, Austin Stone, Adam Thompson and Eric Martin.

District 9 Coach-Pitch Tournament

at Leinwand Park, Elizabethtown

Saturday, June 6

Game 1: Fairmont 12, West Robeson White 2

Game 2: West Robeson Blue 22, Lumberton Gold 0

Game 3: Lumberton Maroon 19, Elizabethtown 3

Sunday, June 7

Game 4: West Robeson White vs. Lumberton Gold, 2 p.m.

Game 5: Fairmont vs. West Robeson Blue, 4 p.m.

Monday, June 8

Game 6: Elizabethtown vs. West Robeson White-Lumberton Gold winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 7: Lumberton Maroon vs. Fairmont-West Robeson Blue winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9

Game 8: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

District 2 Coach-Pitch Tournament

at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Friday, June 5

Game 1: Columbus County 10, Bladen County 6

Game 2: Whiteville National 15, South Columbus Black 0

Game 3: Riegelwood 23, Whiteville American 5

Saturday, June 6

Game 4: South Columbus Silver 12, Riegelwood 8

Game 5: Bladen County 8, South Columbus Black 6

Game 6: Whiteville National 12, Columbus County 1

Game 7: Riegelwood 16, Columbus County 6

Game 8: Whiteville American 12, Bladen County 7

Game 9: Whiteville National 13, South Columbus Silver 2

Sunday, June 7

Game 10: South Columbus Silver vs. Riegelwood, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Whiteville American vs. Whiteville National, 3:30 p.m.

Game 12: Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Game 13: If necessary