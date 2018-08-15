Library, museum nominations open

Nominations are open for the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ National Medal.

The organization bills the award as comparable to the Oscars, only for museums and libraries. Submissions are due by Oct. 1 via completed nomination materials.

Museums and libraries of most disciplines and types are eligible. Those selected typically contribute demonstrably to the well-being of their communities.

Anyone with questions about nominating museums can contact Mark Feitl, museum program officer, at mfeitl@imls.gov or 202-653-4653.

Anyone with questions about nominating libraries can contact Madison Bolls, senior program officer, at mbolls@imls.gov or 202-653-4786.

Information can also be sought be emailing nationalmedals@imls.gov or going online to imls.gov.