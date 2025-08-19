CLINTON – The Clinton Dark Horses swept East Bladen on Monday in boys’ soccer and volleyball varsity and junior varsity non-conference matches.

Elsewhere, Bladen County Recreation Department’s Tot soccer season opener at County Park were postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday night.

Boys’ Soccer: Clinton 9, East Bladen 0

Jaiden Bell, Holden Spell, Emilson Marcia and Brandt Sumner each scored twice as defending NCHSAA 2A champion Clinton (1-0) won its opener.

East Bladen (0-1-1) is scheduled to host county rival West Bladen on Thursday.

Volleyball: Clinton 3, East Bladen 0

Clinton (2-1) kept East Bladen winless in the early part of the 2025 season with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-16 victory.

East Bladen (0-3) is scheduled to host county rival West Bladen (1-0) on Wednesday.

JV Volleyball: Clinton 2, East Bladen 1

Clinton gave the Eagles their first loss of the season 29-27, 18-25, 25-22 in three closely contested sets. The Dark Horses (3-0) reeled off five straight points after trailing 20-19 in the third set to take control. East Bladen rallied with two points on a block by Tenley Dowless and a diving return by Addison Douglas, but Clinton scored the next point to win the match.

Douglas led the Eagles (2-1) with seven service aces, six digs and a kill. Bella Beard had three service aces, five attack points, three kills and two digs. Dowless had three attack points and two blocks. Gracey Edwards had four attack points. Maylin McMichael had three attack points, a kill and a pair of digs. Julia Flowers had a service ace, two attack points and three digs.

JV Soccer: Clinton 9, East Bladen 0

The Dark Horses (1-0) scored seven goals in the first half as East Bladen (0-1) dropped its opener.

MONDAY, AUG. 18

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Varsity: Clinton 3, East Bladen 0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-16)

JV: Clinton 2, East Bladen 1 (29-27, 18-25, 25-22)

Boys’ Soccer

Varsity: Clinton 9, East Bladen 0

JV: Clinton 9, East Bladen 0

Girls’ Tennis

Pine Forest at West Bladen, postponed

Cross Country

East Bladen at Hobbton

RECREATION

Tot Soccer at Bladen County Park

Team Rubble vs. Team Chase, postponed

Team Zuma vs. Team Rocky, postponed

Team Tracker vs. Team Everest, postponed

TUESDAY, AUG. 19

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

West Columbus at West Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

North Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Penderlea Christian vs. Elizabethtown Christian, 4:15 p.m.

RECREATION

Tot Soccer at Bladen County Park

Team Rubble vs. Team Chase, 6 p.m.

Team Zuma vs. Team Rocky, 6 p.m.

Team Tracker vs. Team Everest, 6 p.m.

Golf

Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club, Whiteville, 9:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 20

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

West Bladen at Northside-Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

West Bladen at East Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

West Bladen at East Bladen, 4 p.m.