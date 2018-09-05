Moving forward from ‘be scared’

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Robin Hewett, director of Bladen County's Computer Operations, told commissioners the education process so county employees can better handle suspicious email activity is ongoing and moving to a new stage. Attentively listening, from left, are commissioners Daniel Dowless, Ashley Trivette and Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Robin Hewett, director of Bladen County's Computer Operations, told commissioners the education process so county employees can better handle suspicious email activity is ongoing and moving to a new stage. Attentively listening, from left, are commissioners Daniel Dowless, Ashley Trivette and Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Lt. Tony Sessoms of the Sheriff's Office accepts congratulations from commissioners Vice Chairman Michael Cogdell. Sessoms' retirement was effective Sept. 1. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Lt. Tony Sessoms of the Sheriff's Office accepts congratulations from commissioners Vice Chairman Michael Cogdell. Sessoms' retirement was effective Sept. 1.

County employees are familiar with the “be scared” approach to suspicious email activity.

Robin Hewett now wants personnel to be trained and empowered to know more about what to do. Bladen County’s director of Computer Operations updated commissioners Tuesday evening on the approach.

The county government computer system was stung about a year ago from an outside source. It’s been relatively snare-drum tight since.

“We’ve used the be scared approach,” Hewett said of how employees have been instructed.

As he showed slides of bad emails, pointing out what to look for, he told commissioners his approach now is to add more education for employees.

“I want our employees to know what to do when something happens,” he said.

Commissioners met for about an hour, then tacked on additional time in closed session. There were no actions following the closed portion of the meeting.

Lt. Tony Sessoms of the Sheriff’s Office was recognized for his service upon retirement.

Danielle Darkangelo, executive director with Cape Fear Resource Conservation & Development, updated the board on the acquatic connectivity assessment in the Black River Watershed. Her agency is partnering with Moffatt and Nichol, and the Southeast Aquatic Resources Partnership to assess, rank and prioritize 200 culverts and barriers for removal or restoration in the lower Black River Basin.

This is a Tier 1 conservation priority of the Cape Fear River basin due to the presence of multiple species of greatest conservation need that have been identified. The barriers are scored through a system, preliminary engineering design is given and construction estimates follow.

Darkangelo told the board which tasks have been completed to date, the next steps and schedule and gave a fiscal update. Site field assessments are expected in October and November, with barrier prioritization and ranking coming in November and December.

Commissioners approved the lowest bid for storm debris removal on the Lower South River. Dean Morris, director of Soil Conservation for the county, said the Council company of D.G. Jackson Construction offered to do the job for $128,000.

Sheila Rains, a communicable disease nurse, represented the Health and Human Services agency. She said, in updating statistics, that numbers were about the same as last year. She also gave an overview of what happens when someone is diagnosed with tuberculosis, which happened twice in the last year.

Commissioners next meet on Sept. 17.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

