Smithfield Foods donates to Bladen 4-H

Eight 4-H students from Bladen County were able to go to N.C. State University in part because of a donation from Smithfield Foods.

The $1,000 gift enabled the group to participate in the North Carolina 4-H State Congress, an state level conference on campus for youth ages 13-18. More than 500 youth from across the state participate in community service projects while learning leadership techniques.

They are also eligible for state election as 4-H officers.

Cost of the conference, including lodging and meals for each participant, is about $300.

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the largest pork processor and hog producer in the world.

