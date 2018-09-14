Hurricane Florence: Michael Jordan leading an assistance effort

Michael Jordan Michael Jordan

WILMINGTON — Hurricane Florence had not even left the North Carolina coast yet, but Wilmington native Michael Jordan was already working on hurricane relief for his hometown.

Jordan, the NBA Hall of Famer who currently owns the Charlotte Hornets, announced Friday his team and the NBA are working together to launch a platform to aid those most impacted.

“It’s truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas. The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet,” Jordan said in a press release.

“Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts. To all those affected, stay safe and know that we’re here to help.”

To donate, go online to http://cares.nba.com/charlotte-hurricane-relief-efforts/.

Michael Jordan https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_michaeljordan.jpg Michael Jordan