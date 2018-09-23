Water yet to recede in Kelly as of Sunday morning

KELLY — Bladen County Emergency Management said Sunday morning it remains unsafe to return to the Kelly community.

A county news release said indications are that the water rise has slowed, but there are no signs it has begun to recede.

Most roads in that area are not able to be traveled; thus, returning to the area would put not only residents but also first responders they might need at risk.

The county has asked for everyone to wait until safe access routes are available.

A curfew in the area is in place until further notice. The timeframe is 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.