WHITEVILLE — Jackson Pait posted a double-double of 28 points and 10 steals Friday night to lead West Bladen to a 68-63 boys’ basketball victory over Whiteville in its Southeastern Conference opener.

Coach Travis Pait’s Knights improved to 8-5 overall and will host East Bladen Wednesday night in non-conference action.

“I am unbelievably proud of my guys tonight,” said Coach Pait. “That is a very good young ball team that Whiteville has. They are going to be good for years to come.”

“We didn’t shoot free throws (13-25 for 52%). The game should have been over. Kendell (Lessane) played really good. I thought he had more than 5 points. Tylik (McCall) kind of put a dagger in them in the 2nd period. Jamari (Adams-Peterson) did a good job for us.”

Jackson Pait poured in 17 of his points in the 2nd half to help keep the Knights on top. McCall shot 5 for 9 from the field. Adams-Peterson just missed a double-double with 12 points and 9 rebounds.

The Knights forced 18 Wolfpack turnovers in the first half and 31 for the game.

Freshman Trayvionne Williams led Whiteville (6-5) with 13 points. Senior Corey Faison followed with 12 points, and sophomore Ty’Lae Rose added 11, including 7 during an early 10-4 Wolfpack run.

West Bladen (68) — Jackson Pait 28, Demarion Bryant 2, Sayvion Covington, Tylik McCall 13, Kendell Lessane 5, Keonta Hill 5, Jaquan Lesane, Jamari Adams-Peterson 12, Carnell Lewis, Cyncere Jessup, Blake Britt 3, Justin Spaulding.

Whiteville (63) — Jahmai Taylor 3, Emmanuel Kemp 4, Corey Faison 12, Caleb McLean 6, Logan Little 7, Trayvionne Williams 13, Teron Leggette 7, Ty’Lae Rose 11.

VARSITY GIRLS: WHITEVILLE 39, WEST BLADEN 28

Ceonna Dennis and Erianna Green combined for 28 points to lead Whiteville to a 39-28 victory over West Bladen.

Dennis used her size to control the inside play and score 15 points, while Green drained a pair of 3-point shots and finished with 13 points.

Senior Kali Allen nailed a pair of 3-point shots and topped the Lady Knights (1-9, 0-1 Southeastern) with 10 points. Natalee Sykes bombed in a trio of 3-point shots for 9 points.

West Bladen (28) — Amiya McCarty 3, Hailey Taylor 2, Harmony Richardson, Hadley Dove 3, Abigail Dew 1, Saniya Martin, Kali Allen 10, Natalee Sykes 9.

Whiteville (39) — Jashai Robbs 6, Naylani Shaw 4, Comayah Jackson 1, Erianna Green 13, Ceonna Dennis 15.

JV BOYS: WEST BLADEN 38, WHITEVILLE 28

Gaston Russ and Shyron Thompson sparked a 13-6 closing run that propelled West Bladen to a 38-28 victory over Whiteville..

The Knights, now 4-3, will host East Bladen Wednesday night, while Whiteville will visit South Brunswick Friday night.

West Bladen (4-3) carried a 25-22 lead into the final period, before Russ nailed a 3-point shot and another basket. Thompson flipped in a back over his head bank shot and another basket. Teammates Sincere McKinley and Jace Lesane also tossed in baskets in the quarter.

Thompson led the Knights with 11 points, and Russ was right behind him with 10 points.

West Bladen (38) — Parker Bourhill, Drake Gause, Jace Lesane 2, Isaiah Minus 6, Nehemiah Cordova, Ussiah Gause, Gaston Russ 10, Sincere McKinley 7, Mark’kus Bass 2, Shyron Thompson 11, Sterling Davis, Jarvis McMillian, Jeremiah Bryan, Rylan Bordeaux.

Whiteville (28) — Ja’Quan McKinnis 7, Terry Phillips 8, Will Gore 2, Quatez Shaw 9, Jude Skipper 2.

JV GIRLS: WEST BLADEN 23, WHITEVILLE 16

Hadley Dove and Kynzlee Wood combined for 15 points to lead West Bladen (4-2) to a 23-16 victory over Whiteville.

Wood tossed in a basket and a free throw for the only West points in the first half which ended with Whiteville up 6-3.

Dove fired in three baskets and two free throws to ignite a 15-0 Lady Knight blitz that produced an 18-6 third quarter lead. Abigail Dew drained a 3-pointer and another basket during the run, and Logan Powers popped in a basket.

West Bladen (23) — Abigail Dew 5, Lauryn Lesane 1, Kynzlee Wood 7, Damonyque Blackwell, Logan Powers 2, Zir’rihana White, Hadley Dove 8, Serenity Council, Abigail Dicicco.

Whiteville (16) — I. Brown, C. Coard, K. Munn, X. Parker 2, J. Pierce, K. Stackhouse 14, C. Taylor, S. York, B. Lopez.

