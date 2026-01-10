CERRO GORDO — The East Bladen basketball teams won three of four games at West Columbus on Friday with the varsity girls, junior varsity boys and junior varsity girls notching victories.

Ariel Cromartie (17), Ellen Battle (14) and Tyliah Freeman (10) scored in double figures as the East Bladen girls coasted to a 60-18 win over the winless Vikings (0-9, 0-4 conference) in a Carolina Conference high school game.

The Eagles (10-2, 2-1 Carolina) jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter and led 36-10 at half.

East Bladen (60) — Aaliyah Monroe 4, Ellen Battle 14, Ariel Cromartie 17, Tyliah Freeman 10, Julia Flowers 1, Sana’a Singletary 5, Nia McKoy, Niyah Wooten 9, Grayce Edwards.

West Columbus (18) — Alaina Spencer 2, Demya Powell 8, Iyana Lowery 6, India Baxley 2.

VARSITY BOYS: WEST COLUMBUS 46, EAST BLADEN 41

The Eagles dropped another tight contest, falling to West Columbus by five points. East Bladen has lost three of its last four games by a combined 10 points. The lone win during the stretch was a 43-36 decision at North Duplin.

In the game against the Vikings, Keyshawn Kemp scored 18 points to lead East Bladen (1-10, 1-2 Carolina).

West Columbus (4-8, 2-2 Carolina) built a 24-17 halftime. East Bladen cut the deficit to 30-28 at the end of the third quarter and scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter for a 35-30 lead. However, West Columbus scored the next nine points for a 39-35 advantage and held off the Eagles the rest of the game.

East Bladen (41) — Keyshawn Kemp 18, Tevin McLean 5, Khalil McKoy, John Monroe 2, Jaden Lewis 2, Landyn Scott 8, Dashon Campbell 6.

West Columbus (46) — Larry Graham 10, Garry Brown 12, Demond Williams 4, Zion Eady 12, Keandre Corbett 2, Ayden Scott 4, Xavier Savage 2.

JV BOYS: EAST BLADEN 34, WEST COLUMBUS 21

The Eagles remained unbeaten in Carolina Conference play and maintained a lead throughout.

Lakota Schmale scored 11 points for East Bladen (4-7, 3-0 Carolina).

East Bladen (34) — Omar Powell 4, Damian Maynor, Ishaq Algozy, John High 2, Prince Powell, Joel Lewis, Jason Sutton 4, Benjamin Lent 6, Lakota Schmale 11, Prince McKoy, Darnell Rouse 5, Tyrone Freeman 2.

West Columbus (21) — Tyler 2, Freeman 9, Eric 2, Willis 6, Jarrell 2.

JV GIRLS: EAST BLADEN 39, WEST COLUMBUS 4

East Bladen (7-3, 2-0 Carolina) led 19-2 at half with Jenniyah Jones leading the way with 10 points

East Bladen (39) — Kayla Hall 8, Kayelynn Chambers 2, Zariyah Riddy 5, Angelina Jones 4, Jenniyah Jones 10, Kylee Spaulding 2, Paris Jenkins 4, Lila Young 4.

West Columbus (4) — Kayleigh Maeng 2, Akeelah Snowten 2.

