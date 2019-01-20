Bladen Express Lube & Tire cuts the ribbon

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Misty and Scott Gordon (with scissors, to the left of his wife) cut the ribbon on Bladen Express Lube & Tire on Friday. With them are several Elizabethtown dignitaries, members of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the company's staff. For the Gordons, this is a second location opening; they own and operate Bladen Offroad in Bladenboro. Bladen Express Lube & Tire is at 104 Peanut Plant Road, adjacent to Burger King at the intersection of West Broad Street in Elizabethtown. -
