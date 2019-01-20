Bladen Express Lube & Tire cuts the ribbon

Misty and Scott Gordon cut the ribbon on Bladen Express Lube & Tire on Friday.

For the Gordons, this is a second location opening; they own and operate Bladen Offroad in Bladenboro. Bladen Express Lube & Tire is at 104 Peanut Plant Road, adjacent to Burger King at the intersection of West Broad Street in Elizabethtown.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

