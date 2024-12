WHITE LAKE — The third annual White Lake Clean-up Event starts Sept. 14 and runs through Oct. 11.

The window of time is an opportunity for residents to remove debris such as overgrown vegetation, fallen trees, construction materials, plastic bottles and aluminum cans from the shoreline and the lake. A dumpster adjacent to the Public Works building at 1815 White Lake Drive is available for the debris.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_White-Lake-2.jpeg