ELIZABETHTOWN — The town of Elizabethtown has announced the creation of a position that will work with the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Terri Dennison was hired by the town as a full-time director of communications and marketing. A release from Eddie Madden, the town manager, said Dennison was a unanimous choice of a selection committee that considered 37 applicants.

Her first day is Oct. 28.

The release says part of her duties will be to “provide administrative support to the Elizabethtown/White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.”

The chamber previously had a part-time position of executive director. Dawn Maynard resigned after 12 years at the helm, ending her tenure June 30 sans handling the Sunset Jams and Summer Sounds concert series in White Lake and Elizabethtown, respectively.

The chamber operates as an entity to advance “economic, industrial, commercial, professional, cultural and civic welfare” for both towns, the bylaws as of June 17 read. The previous executive director position was charged with duties of secretary and treasurer to the chamber’s Board of Directors.

The chamber board made the decision to partner with Elizabethtown.

Dennison, the release said, has more than 20 years of experience in regional marketing and tourism in an organization serving 11 counties in upstate Pennsylvania. She’s helped create a marketing plan promoting historical significance, natural assets and scenic beauty in the northern part of the state. The release also says she has experience raising money and writing grants.

