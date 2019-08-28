ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s Complete Count Committee has formed and consolidated subcommittees.

Adding more members to the subcommittees has been discussed.

Among the items of action discussed was use of the catchphrase “Bladen Be Counted.”

The committee will be trying to get entities with message boards to cooperate in getting the word out about the census. A Facebook page is also in the works.

Art students in local schools will be sought for making logos and messages.

The next meeting is scheduled Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.

Subcommittees and their members include:

• Housing: Minnie Price, Stevie Craig.

• Education: Valerie Newton, Joy Grady.

• Faith-base community: Jason Williams.

• Businesses: Billie Hall.

• Health, social services: Dr. Terri Duncan, Tiffany Pait, Travis Green, Vickie Smith.

• Special population groups: Olga Bauer, Kelly Robeson, Barbara McLaurin, Beth Singletary.

• Government: Greg Elkins.

• Community-based organizations: Sabrina Wallace, Quessie Peterson.

• Media, publicity: Charlotte Smith, Alan Wooten, Kelsey Edwards.

• Civic: Greg Elkins.