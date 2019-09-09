Editor’s note: Submit items to news@www.bladenjournal.com. Deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition, Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition.

Sept. 10

• Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, 8 a.m., small auditorium, Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.

• Opioid Working Group Meeting, 2 p.m., Bladen County Health Department conference room.

• Navigating Grief, 3 p.m., Lower Cape Fear Hospice office in Elizabethtown. Information: 910-796-7948 or Amanda.hutcheson@lcfh.org.

• Bladen County Board of Elections, 5 p.m., 301 S. Cypress St., Elizabethtown.

• Tar Heel Town Board, 6 p.m., multi-purpose building.

• Boost the ’Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.

• White Lake Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., Council Chambers.

• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.

Sept. 11

• Diabetes Forum, 5:30 p.m., Baldwin Branch Baptist Church.

Sept. 12

• Disaster information meeting, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 52 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bladenboro. Hosted by governor’s office and the state departments of Recovery and Resiliency, Emergency Management, Environmental Quality, and Health and Human Services.

• White Lake management plan workshop, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, White Lake.

• Bladen County Fire Association Meeting, 7 p.m., Bladen County Emergency Training Facility, U.S. 701, Elizabethtown. Host: Tar Heel Volunteer Fire Department.

Sept. 14

• Bladen County Training School/Bladen Central High School Alumni Association Awards Banquet, 7 p.m., Paul R. Brown Building on Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown. Speaker: Dr. Pearly G. Hoskins. All are welcome.

Sept. 16

• Dublin commissioners, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

Sept. 17

• Opioid Task Force forum, 10 a.m., Elizabethtown Baptist Church. Bladen County Opioid Task Force is asking the public, in particular religious organizations, to come out and share thoughts, opinions and suggestions related to the opioid crisis.

Sept. 18

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Sept. 19

• Opioid Task Force forum, time TBA, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, 299 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. Bladen County Opioid Task Force, in conjunction with the Elizabethtown Police Department, is asking the public to come out and share thoughts, opinions and suggestions related to the opioid crisis.

• Opioid Task Force forum, 3 p.m., Health Department in Elizabethtown. Bladen County Opioid Task Force is asking substance abuse providers to come out and share thoughts, opinions and suggestions related to the opioid crisis.

Sept. 24

• Bladen Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Benjamin Manor Community Building.

• Bladen Community College trustees, 6 p.m., Williams Administration Building.

Sept. 25

• Diabetes Forum, 5:30 p.m., Baldwin Branch Baptist Church.