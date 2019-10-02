ELIZABETHTOWN — Events in October and November have been added to offerings from the Bladen County Public Library.

On Oct. 10 at 3 p.m., an information session “Normal aging vs. Dementia” will be held at the main branch, 111 N. Cypress St. Serena Turpin, a registered nurse with Therapeutic Alternatives, will give the presentation.

Turpin’s information will involve the topic of forgetfulness, and what can be expected with memory and aging. A news release says, “Everybody forgets things from time to time. But if you or other people are noticing that problems with your memory are getting worse, or this is affecting everyday life, it could be a sign of dementia.”

No registration is required.

On Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m., a workshop “Bulbs, Shrubs and Trees” will be held at the main library branch. Those with equestions before the event should call Allison Rockenbach at the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office. That number is 910-862-4591.