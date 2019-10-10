KELLY — A law enforcement annex serving the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the State Highway Patrol and the N.C. Wildlife Enforcement Division has opened here.

The former post office building, owned by Centerville Baptist Church after being gifted by the Bob Mitchell family, has been renovated with new paint, flooring and window casings. The church and the Sheriff’s Office put together a plan and resources for the renovation, a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The facility fulfills wishes from Kelly residents, allowing meetings with law enforcement that might have required a trip to Elizabethtown. Examples include deer wrecks and citizen concerns.

The church is pastored by the Rev. Allen Murray and its chairman of the deacons, Jeff Huff, was instrumental in working with the Sheriff’s Office, the release said.

Contributed photo

Members of law enforcement attending a ceremony to open a substation in Kelly gathered in front of the sign along the highway on Monday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_kelly-substation-101119.jpg Contributed photo

