ELIZABETHTOWN — William Moore, who filed to run for an at-large seat on the Bladen County Commission, says he’s withdrawing from the race.

And his departure appears to set in place the field for the Nov. 3 general election.

In a letter dated Jan. 18 given to the Bladen Journal, Moore wrote that he “discovered that there is much more to running for office than the average citizen would think and I am not prepared to proceed at this time.”

Moore, an Elizabethtown Democrat, was in a field of four for three spots that includes Michael Cogdell, Greg Taylor and Mark Gillespie. Republicans already assured of spots in November are incumbents David Gooden and Ray Britt.

Moore said he endorses Cogdell.

Moore’s name will appear on ballots. Bladen County officials say they have already sent out military and absentee by mail ballots as requested for the March 3 primary.

Should Moore be among the top vote-getters, he could decline to advance. State law prohibits withdrawal this late in the process; he filled out a withdrawal form but the state Board of Elections cited the deadline per law and declined to accept it.

