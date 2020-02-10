DUBLIN — Traffic between West Bladen High School and Bladen Community College is expected to be using the new roundabout for N.C. 41 and N.C. 410 next month.

And that could possibly be in time for Bladen Community College’s presidential installation and celebration of opening two new buildings.

The contractor for the $1.76 million project told the state Department of Transportation resident engineer on Friday a late March opening is planned, a DOT spokesman said in an email to the Bladen Journal.

“The contractor is planning to have the roundabout finished and opened to traffic by late March,” Andrew Barksdale wrote. “This would be a final completion, to include all pavement markings, etc.”

Barksdale said all contracts include a provision to give six months, after construction is finished, to reestablish the vegetation. Even with a completion date two months ahead of schedule, this gives the contractor until December to officially close out the project.

The intersection is heavily traveled and in spring 2017 was changed from N.C. 41 not having a stop sign to a four-way stop. This reduced crashes, the DOT says, but the roundabout is expected to further improve the safety and traffic flow.

“Roundabouts keep traffic moving through an area in a safe manner,” said Ken Clark, a district engineer. “And they are easy to learn how to use.”

BMCO Construction of Lumberton was let the contract and allowed to start the project last June. The pact calls for completion by this summer.

Detours have sent drivers from N.C. 41 onto N.C. 131 and Center Road, and those from N.C. 410 to Pleasant Garden Road.

March 24 is the date for the college’s twin celebrations that include the installation of President Dr. Amanda Lee and the ceremonial ribbon cuttings for the $6.5 million Continuing Education and Workforce Development Building and the nearly $2 million STEM and Advanced Manufacturing Technology Training Facility.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

